Ex-UFC Double Champion Daniel Cormier Rejects Drooling Allegations, Deems Laura Sanko Unattractive

Daniel Cormier has had enough of the Laura Sanko accusations. The former UFC double champion hosted the UFC 299 Weigh-In Show alongside Laura Sanko and Cory Sandhagen. Fans trolled the former champion for ‘drooling’ over Sanko every time they host the show together. In the latest episode of the Weigh-In Show on YouTube, ‘DC’ decided to defend himself and even said that his female co-host was not attractive.

The conversation started with Daniel Cormier calling out Laura Sanko for breaking the dress code of no ripped jeans on the UFC Weigh-In Show set. Next, he decided to address the allegations by commenting,

“Okay, so Laura is a beautiful woman so every time we look at her they think that we’re drooling over Laura. When in reality, I mean I don’t think Laura is attractive.”

Daniel Cormier claims he does not find Laura Sanko attractive. However, even after DC’s clarification, fans on X did not believe one word coming out of the former champ’s mouth. When the clip of Cormier was posted on X by an account named ‘Home of Fight’, fans decided to have a field day.

Fans stated that the UFC 299 commentator was playing it smart by saying Sanko is not attractive. They further said that Cormier is married, so he was trying to save his skin. Thus, comments like “Reverse Psychology”, “DC keeping his wife happy” flooded the comment box.

However, getting trolled by the fans is not the only worry for DC. While Cormier was around the fighters during the UFC 299 media day, for the nth time as a commentator, a UFC fighter tried to grapple the former champion.

Jailton Almeida tried to take down Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 299

UFC fighters taking down Daniel Cormier should become a UFC series now. The former champ shares a very cordial relationship with most fighters. Some of them try to test DC to see if he is still as sharp as he used to be. The latest name added to the list is Jailton Almeida as the Brazilian picked Cormier up.

Cormier was expectedly not happy with the proceedings and hit back hilariously at Almeida. Here’s what ‘DC’ had to say,

“I can’t keep getting picked up by everybody bro. Like this s*it is crazy dude. I keep getting picked up.”

Previously, a video of Khamzat Chimaev picking up Daniel Cormier went viral on social media. It seems everyone wants to wrestle with the former champion. The first fighters to do it were Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. They trained in the same gym alongside Cormier and would end up grappling with him all the time.

Even during his fighting days, whenever ‘The Eagle’ would meet Daniel Cormier outside, he would playfully wrestle him.

However, all these are done in good humor and the UFC fighters respect Cormier a lot, which is why he gets along with almost all of them so well. He also has a soft spot in his heart for the Dagestani fighters he trains with.