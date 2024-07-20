mobile app bar

UFC Fans Question Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s Call for Kamaru Usman Fight After Ian Garry Loss

Allan Binoy
Published

Michael Page and Kamaru Usman

Credits: IMAGO

Michael ‘Venom’ Page still has lofty aspirations in the UFC despite his loss to Ian Garry. The former Bellator fighter was looking to make an immediate impact in the UFC, which he did in his first fight. However, after falling short against Garry, some of that hype has died down. So now when he called out Kamaru Usman to a fight next, the UFC fans decided to cut him down to size.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, ‘Venom’ revealed Usman as a potential opponent for his next fight.

But here’s the deal. You just don’t call out Kamaru Usman, the greatest UFC welterweight champion of all time for a fight. This man held the title for years and defended it so often fans thought that was the normal thing to do. *cough cough Jon Jones cough cough*

So when MVP called out the Nigerian Nightmare, fans didn’t take too kindly to the disrespect.

“sorry usman is NOT fighting the number 13th ranked guy. u can fight geoff neal next”

 

This user had some advice for the Brit before he could think of calling out the former champion,

“He needs to get his wrestling together before calling out Usman”


Another fan pointed out the stark contrast in the wrestling ability between Usman and Garry by saying,

“Bro if Ian can get him down imagine what usman would do”


This fan believes MVP needs to get a win to his name against a fighter who is fresh off a loss to boost his chances of getting another ranked opponent,

“Thats not a realistic call out for MVP. He should call out someone at WW who is also coming off a L”


One fan stated that fighting Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson would make sense for Page at this point in his career,

“Wonderboy is the fight that makes sense. Neither are legit contenders at this age and it could be fun. “

After the reactions, it would seem prudent for the Brit to rethink some of this choices. But the one he definitely won’t think twice about is when he claimed Ian Garry would never make a champion despite having just lost to him days ago.

Can Ian Garry become UFC champion?

Michael ‘Venom’ Page still has title aspirations in the UFC. That was his main goal when he joined the organization and he had made it known. Ian Garry, on the other hand wants to emulate Conor McGregor and that means his path was meant to cross with MVP.

And when it did, Garry outwrestled him and in the most vanilla fight of all time managed to squeeze out a draw. This prompted Page to claim that despite the win, he did not see the young Irishman ever going past Leon Edwards and Shavkat Rakhmanov.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani while on The MMA Hour, the UFC fighter made this statement:

“Not at all. If that’s the game you’re gonna go when you get a decent striker, then Leon [Edwards] gonna kill you anyway. Then Shavkat [Rakhmonov’s] gonna kill you anyway.”

MVP made it clear that he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful or take away anything from Garry’s win over him. However, he believes a well-rounded fighter like Edwards or Rakhmonov would destroy him in the ground game.

To be fair to Garry, the same would be the case with Page as well. The Brit couldn’t handle Garry’s wrestling, so facing off against a pure wrestler wouldn’t do him any good either.

