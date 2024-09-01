UFC Fighter Paulo Costa Soaks in ‘All-Star GTA’ Wanted Vibes After Using Elon Musk’s X Despite Ban in Brazil

After failing to meet a deadline set by a Supreme Court judge in Brazil, Elon Musk’s “X”has been banned in the country. While the sudden unprecedented ban on the platform has left many people shocked, UFC middleweight sensation, Paulo Costa is making his time worthwhile, posting random memes on the same platform despite the levied charge of $8000 per day.

‘The Eraser’ recently tweeted a GTA-inspired meme based on the current happenings in his country with a hilarious caption, subtly mocking the lawmakers. Hash tagging “darkdays” to the post, the 33-year-old former middleweight title contender posted an edited-out pic from GTA 5.

How I fell turning on VPN to make some tweets on X #darkdays pic.twitter.com/wM7UzVgaes — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 31, 2024

In fact, the meme was directly linked to the present scenario in Brazil with the fighter supposedly jumping from a bridge with 12 stars of wanted level right on his tail after he turns on his VPN to post some tweets on “X.”

In addition to this, Borrachinha also took a sharp dig at Oscar nominated actor, Mark Ruffalo with anti-LGBTQ slurs.

Costa rants about “Hulk” Mark Ruffalo

Earlier in the week, senior Brazilian judge, Alexandre de Moraes dropped the hammer vindicating “immediate and complete suspension” of the “X” until it complies with all court orders and pays existing fines.

While the row started a few months ago in April, with the judge ordering the suspension of dozens of X accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation, Ruffalo recently criticized Musk for violating Brazil’s laws and sovereignty.

Taking aim at the billionaire business tycoon, Elon Musk, the Hollywood star posted a tweet on the platform, slamming the billionaire for his lack of regard towards disinformation in countries like Brazil.

This however rubbed off Costa the wrong way as he pranced into action.

“U don’t live in a third-world country named Brazil, I do. So u don’t have place of speech. I do and I said go f*ck yourself u…”

As abhorrent as anti-LGTBTQ slurs, it has come to be associated with multiple MMA fighters, who in their quest for the title of ‘SIGMA MALE’ have been reduced to a rather uncivilized state of being.