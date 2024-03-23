UFC Icon Khabib Nurmagomedov Condemn Moscow Concert Hall Attack, Extends Heartfelt Condolences to Victims

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is an extremely patriotic individual. ‘The Eagle’ proudly represented his country at the highest level in combat sambo as well as the UFC. Naturally, Nurmagomedov is extremely vocal about the issues that plague his beloved country and uses his platform to express his opinions often. Most recently, ‘The Eagle’ took to social media to condemn the latest terror attacks that took place in Moscow. Initial reports suggest that as many as 60 people lost their lives in this vile attack.

‘The Eagle‘ took to Instagram to share a strongly worded message about the recent terror attacks. He said,

“I express my sincere condolences to the families of those killed in Moscow. This is a very big tragedy, take care of yourself and your loved ones. People are NOT capable of this, this is the work of non-humans, everyone will answer for their nasty and vile act.”

At least 60 people were killed and 145 injured when gunmen stormed inside a major concert venue complex outside Moscow on Friday. The attackers used incendiary devices and weapons to cause havoc. In a brief statement released on Telegram on Friday by the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq, the terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. However, it offered no proof to back up the assertion.

Less than a week had passed since President Vladimir Putin secured an overwhelming majority in a stage-managed election to clinch another term in office. Such a result further solidified his hold on the nation he has dominated since the turn of the century. Unfortunately, the recent attacks will surely taint the jubilation, as this was the biggest terror attack on Moscow in decades. However, this was not the first instance when Nurmagomedov got involved in political issues.

Khabib Nurmagomedov called out by UFC fighter on his silence over Ukraine-Russia war

‘The Eagle’ has a massive following across all his social media platforms. The former champion has taken to social media multiple times to condemn the acts of violence going on in Palestine right now. He branded Israel’s attacks on Palestine as a “genocide” and asked for an immediate ceasefire. However, that was not the case when Ukraine was being attacked by his home country.

A Ukrainian UFC fighter, Ihor “The Duelist” Potieria, called out ‘The Eagle’ for his silence on the matter back in 2022. He posted a story on his Instagram account tagging Nurmagomedov with the caption, “You were loved by millions. You’ve been an example in many martial arts gyms. You started your career in Ukraine. You speak about honor and faith. And now you are silent.” Nurmagomedov has not responded to the comments made by Potieria.