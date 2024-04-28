Bryson DeChambeau Reflects On Early Golf Journey, Decision To Join LIV Golf And More: “I’m Human Too”

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau has been playing professional golf since 2016 and has garnered immense love from his fans. Lately, he revealed how he started taking an interest in the game of golf and how his father, Jon DeChambeau, introduced him to the sport.

The one-time major championship winner revealed that he began playing golf almost as soon as he started walking, initially swinging his club as a left-handed player, much like Tiger Woods did in his early golf days. He entered the competitive arena when he was a mere nine years old, starting his journey in junior golf, again thanks to his father.

Growing up, Bryson DeChambeau won the NCAA individual championship and the U.S. Amateur title in 2015, and right after that, he received offers to play in Dubai, Australia, and in some European Tour events. It was eventually after the 2016 Masters tournament that the 30-year-old became professional, and in a year, he achieved his first PGA Tour victory at the 2017 John Deere Classic.

DeChambeau had eight tournament victories on the PGA Tour, including a major win at the 2020 US Open. However, in 2022, ‘The Scientist’ decided to make a move to the Saudi-funded league due to the financial stability it would provide him and his family.

The American professional golfer explained:

“It ended up from the research I’ve done and the people I’ve talked to, a lot of the public knowledge was kind of backwards and not correct. And so I was seeing all this come out, not knowing really any information. And I also am, I’m human too. If I see a lot of money on the table, I’m thinking to myself, like family, family, you know, exactly family setting your loved ones up for life. You mean that’s the first thing I thought of. Absolutely. Because that’s what everybody wants in life is financial stability. I mean, that’s the most important thing or at least one of the most important things. So there was that side of it.”

Presently, DeChambeau is thriving in the LIV league. He has secured victory in two individual events: the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier and the subsequent 2023 LIV Golf Chicago. His stellar performance continues this year, marked by an impressive tally of five top-10 finishes. He is earning substantial income from his event participation, allowing him to do what makes him most happy.

Why Did The Prospect Of Earning More Money Make Bryson Dechambeau Comfortable?

Since joining the Saudi-backed league, Bryson DeChambeau has amassed over $25,142,617 in prize money, a figure updated as of the LIV Golf Miami event. His earnings continue to grow with each tournament that he participates in. This financial success not only ensures his family’s security but also enables him to give back.

Through his foundation, Bryson DeChambeau Foundation, the golfer generously donates to support junior golfers, helping to nurture the next generation of talent in the sport. Additionally, he is also actively donating to various charities and to Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he completed his graduation. He went on to express:

“I felt more comfortable being able to give more to my foundation, being able to effectively influence an economy here in Fort Worth and back in where a place I hold near and dear to my heart and being able to give to charities now a lot more, being able to effectively give to SMU now a lot more, all these things that I’m able to do that people necessarily don’t realize. And guess what? I’m also paying taxes on it.”

Bryson DeChambeau is a highly inspiring figure for aspiring golfers. Beyond his remarkable achievements in the sport, he has secured financial stability and actively contributes to improving golf, making him a true role model.