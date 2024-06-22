UFC Legend Bruce Buffer’s Show-Stopping Suit at Saudi Arabia Event Leaves Fans Jaw-Dropped

It’s Time! The UFC’s drip king Bruce Buffer is back at it again. The iconic voice behind the UFC fighter intros is also one of the best-dressed men in the room come fight night. And for UFC Saudi Arabia, the announcer decided to bust out a floral suit that has captured the imagination of the fans.

Fans would do well to remember that our sport has a barbaric history. It comes from the days of when Roman politicians needed to keep the population in check, so they gave them death and the people thanked them for it. Every city, country, they would sack, they would enslave people. Most of them would die; those who didn’t would face something far worse- the fate of gladiators.

Obviously in the last few hundred years, that has changed. Cage fighting has changed and MMA with it has evolved. And a big part of this evolution, that separates us from the annals of history is the civility and levity men like Bruce Buffer are able to offer.

Be it the tremble in his voice or the flowers on his immaculate suit, Buffer offers a semblance of control to the fans in the arena and the ones watching at home.

And it is extremely important where a lot of what is often said can be a slap on one’s senses. And then of course, there’s the stream of blood being cleaned off the canvas between fights.

So, yes, if you are wondering if UFC Saudi Arabia was a slow news day to report on something as unimportant as Bruce Buffer’s floral suit, you are wrong. The suit is important, and more importantly it is loved by fans.

This guy simply let his compliments known.

“Bruce Buffer on a fight night card is sick!”

Bruce Buffer on a fight night card is sick! — Momin (@MominBeliever) June 22, 2024

One fan revealed where Bruce Buffer gets his suits made from. King and Bay is a bespoke menswear company from Toronto, Ontario,

“He is a long time client of King & Bay.”

He is a long time client of King & Bay. — Quotes N Comments (@quotesncomments) June 22, 2024

This fan pointed out that Bruce Buffer has some of the best suits in the game. Probably the only man who can compete with him is Conor McGregor himself, if he still isn’t having them sewed one size smaller.

“Bruce has had and will continue to have some of the cleanest suits in the game.”

Bruce has had and will continue to have some of the cleanest suits in the game. https://t.co/SbYZUogNcc — (@Gus_Riley) June 22, 2024

Another fan spoke about how the UFC announcer was probably showing off for the Saudis. Buffer does not usually work on Fight Night events. So for him to be there is definitely a statement.

“showin out for the saudis”

showin out for the saudis https://t.co/7hXctYLrpu — Julian Garcia (@terpsu) June 22, 2024

This fan could not believe Bruce Buffer’s ‘drip’. However, this is not the first time, Buffer is always ‘dripped out’,

“Got damn Bruce dripping”

Got damn Bruce dripping — MMA_Mobb (@Mobb_Tv_) June 22, 2024

Meanwhile, ahead of the inaugural UFC Saudi Arabia event, the organization released a video of Bruce Buffer’s warm up routine before he announces.

Bruce Buffer’s warmup routine before the ‘It’s Time’ announcement

The UFC has given fans a never before seen POV before for UFC Saudi Arabia. Fans get to watch fighters warm up back stage using pads, skipping ropes, and other such tools; a little sneak peak of the behind the scenes before the blood starts flowing and the party never stops.

However, what actually caught everyone’s eye was Buffer’s warm up routine before doing his signature announcement.

Buffer walks to the center of the octagon, rubs his feet against the map, then jumps up and down before returning to a corner. All this preparation to say the two words that have become synonymous with him and the organization, ‘It’s Time’.