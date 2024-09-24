UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Echoes Gandhi’s Wisdom to Encourage Good Behaviur

Former two-division UFC champion, George ‘Rush’ St Pierre is one of the greatest fighters to embrace the sport. In fact, the Canadian is one of those cerebral fighters who are just as smart, and intelligent as vicious they are in the cage. Never having trash talked his opponents, GSP is considered a saint by UFC standards. So it’s only fitting that he quote another one to his followers.

Taking things to his social media, GSP posted Indian leader MK (Mahatma) Gandhi’s quote about people’s behavior showing who they truly are.

“Behavior is the mirror in which we can display our image.”

Gandhi, was, of course, the leader of the Indian freedom movement for the last 20-30 years before its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Famous for his contributions to political theatre in the form of non-violent protests, the man also has a unique set of quotes and they are all over the internet.

And as far as GSP is concerned, he was the undisputed king of welterweight, winning twice from November 2006 to December 2008. He then retired as the reigning Welterweight Champion in December 2013 after defending the title for a record nine times.

His stop at middleweight in 2017 proved his might once again as he defeated Michael Bisping to become the promotion’s fourth champion to be a multi-division champion.

Now, officially retired from the sport with an unparalleled legacy, it seems like the fighter is just happy being with his own thoughts, reading books and every so often showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to beat the bottoms out of Captain America and his one handed friend.

Furthermore, even at 43, he is a physical specimen, keeping himself active with a strict routine. But little does anyone know that the legendary Canadian had to quit the sport because he was fearful for his life.

GSP’s cancer scare and retirement woes

When the fighter made his insane comeback to the UFC in 2017, he did so as a middleweight. But in the process of getting to 185 lbs, the champion had to eat a lot and make some drastic changes, which altered his body. He came down to ulcerative colitis which caused him to relinquish the title and retire just over a month after.

The reason why I really retired is because it took a lot out of me, and I started developing a condition called ulcerative colitis…n It’s an inflammation of the intestine and my last fight when I fought Bisping, I tried to eat, to gain weight, and I have a very hard time gaining weight. I forced myself to eat and maybe the doctor told me that’s probably why I developed that.

At one point, he even thought had cancer.

“I used to be on severe medication. I used to go to bathroom and it was a lot of blood, I thought maybe I had cancer.”

Thankfully it wasn't and the issue resolved itself when GSP stopped force feeding himself in order to stay