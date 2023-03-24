Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: UFC Legend Predicts ‘Iron’ to Get an ‘Edge’ in the Fight

As we near one of the biggest fights Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler of the year, things are starting to get more exciting. The much-awaited return of ‘The Notorious’ is finally happening. McGregor was away from fighting for over two years now, after his leg injury in 2021. After several speculations and rumors, the UFC finally made it official that the Irishman will return to the octagon in 2023 against Michael Chandler, a prominent 155-lbs name. Before their fight, though, the combatants filmed the next season of The Ultimate Fighter as coaches.

The season will air somewhere around May 2023. Following that, Chandler and McGregor are expected to headline a pay-per-view in September or later this year. The buzz around the fight has already begun and many notable names have started to talk about it.

UFC legend predicts the outcome of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Given the stardom of both Chandler and McGregor, this fight is surely going to be a treat for the fans. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has also given his thoughts on the fight.

During an interview, Bisping suggested that McGregor might get affected by the ring rust, as he had been away for a long time. He also believes that ‘The Notorious’ is currently enjoying the fruit of his previous run in the promotion.

However, Bisping stated that McGregor might not be the older version of himself inside the cage. Thus, the British MMA legend predicted Chandler to win the fight. “So yeah, I’m gonna give him the edge. But you can never discount Conor. The man can crack and Chandler does get hit,” he said.

History has seen many fighters losing their form after coming back from a gruesome injury such as McGregors’. However, ‘The Notorious’ appears too confident about his return. He also has a history of defying the odds. Hence, nothing can be said until he enters the cage.

Bisping doesn’t have a ‘problem’ if McGregor fights for the title next

‘The Notorious’ even before his return was announced expresses his desire to fight for the title direct. Precisely, McGregor wanted a shot at the welterweight title to become the first UFC fighter to hold titles in three divisions.

Should Conor McGregor get a title shot if he beats Michael Chandler in his return? 🤔 Full story: https://t.co/aqI4UG9F14 pic.twitter.com/AypSuWq69k — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 7, 2023

Although many would have a problem with McGregor cutting the line for the title, Michael Bisping seemed okay with it. In an interview, the British MMA legend stated that Chandler is a top-ranked fighter. Thus, if McGregor finishes him in stunning fashion, he won’t have an issue with the Irishman getting a title shot.

McGregor has a history of cutting the line for the title, as he is the cash cow of the UFC. Thus, it is very likely he might get a shot at the UFC gold if he wins against Chandler.

Do you guys agree with Michael Bisping? What do you think about his prediction?