UFC Louisville: Start Time of Jared Cannonier Vs. Nassourdine Imavov in USA, France, Japan and 20+ Countries

UFC fans will be excited to know that the authorities have planned on organizing yet another UFC Fight Night event outside the UFC Apex. Lots of them are currently awaiting the UFC Louisville with a Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov main event pretty eagerly. The calendar reveals that the event is just a couple of days away, while the exciting main event indicates that fans from all around the globe will tune into it.

However, the time difference between countries has often confused many to miss out on the action of their awaited events. Well, we won’t let it happen this time, as a list of the starting timings of UFC Louisville for more than 20 countries, including the USA, France, Japan, and a few others will ensure that fans don’t get late in tuning into the action.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card Cannonier vs Imavov start time (app.) USA(ET) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM Canada (ET) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM UK (GMT) 9:00 PM 12:00 PM 2:00 AM Australia (AEDT) 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:00 PM Japan (JST) 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 11:00 AM France (CET) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 4:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 2:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM Spain (CET) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 4:00 AM Denmark (CET) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 4:00 AM Sweden (CET) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 4:00 AM Ireland (GMT) 9:00 PM 12:00 PM 2:00 AM Italy (CET) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 4:00 AM Argentina (ART) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM Ecuador (ECT) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Mexico (CST) 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 8:00 PM China (CST) 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM India (IST) 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 7:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:00 AM Singapore (SST) 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 4:00 AM Uzbekistan 2:00 AM 5:00 AM 7:00 AM

Well, it’s quite apparent that fans are the most excited about the Cannonier vs. Imavov main event. However, there are several other barnburners scheduled for the same night.



Which other fighters will take to the octagon at UFC Louisville on 8 June?

The renowned UFC light heavyweights, Dominick Reyes, and Dustin Jacoby will lock horns in the co-main event of the night. Reyes has delivered several in-octagon barnburners to date. His fight on 8 June is expected to be no different. However, the UFC Louisville has a lot more in store for the fans. Here’s a look at the entire card.

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight bout) (main event)

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby (light heavyweight bout) (co-main event)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios (bantamweight bout)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight bout)

Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese (middleweight bout)

Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano (welterweight bout)

Prelims

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein (lightweight bout)

Charlie Radtke vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight bout)

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler (bantamweight bout)

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa (women’s flyweight bout)

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight bout)

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight bout)

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus (bantamweight bout)

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar (women’s strawweight bout)

Fans will need an active subscription to either ESPN+ or ‘UFC Fight Pass’ to enjoy the live coverage of the fights. However, the enthralling lineup of fights indicates that most won’t mind spending the subscription cost for such an exciting event.