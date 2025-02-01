UFC Saudi Arabia Purse and Payouts: Nassourdine Imavov’s Estimated Earnings for His Knockout Win Over Israel Adesanya

The highly anticipated UFC Saudi Arabia event delivered in a big way, with Nassourdine Imavov pulling off a stunning knockout victory over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event. The night ended with Imavov cementing his place as a legitimate title contender while securing a massive payday for his performance.

According to Totalsportal.com, Adesanya was the highest-paid fighter on the card, earning a guaranteed $1 million for stepping into the octagon. His total earnings could have gone up to $3 million, depending on pay-per-view sales. However, after suffering a brutal KO loss, the former champ walks away without a win bonus, marking a tough night for him both financially and competitively.

For Imavov, the victory not only skyrocketed his status in the division but also significantly boosted his paycheck. Heading into the fight, Imavov was set to earn a guaranteed $500,000, but with his impressive performance and knockout finish, his total payout is estimated to have risen to around $1.5 million. This includes his win bonus, sponsorship deals, and a share of the PPV revenue.

The co-main event of the evening also featured a major showdown between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michael ‘Venom’ Page, while heavyweight stars like Sergei Pavlovich, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Said Nurmagomedov also graced the main card.

But at the end of the night, it was Imavov who walked away as the biggest winner, both in terms of career momentum and bank balance. But it wasn’t just money that Imavov earned tonight.

Imavov has Izzy’s respect

Leading into the fight, Imavov had claimed that he would bring the fight to Adesanya, a fight, unlike the former middleweight champion, had ever seen before. And he did exactly that. Imavov looked like he had Izzy figured out from ball one and never let the Kiwi fighter breathe during the short time he spent in the octagon.

Much like Adesanya’s previous opponent, middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, Imavov blitzed him every time he changed his stance. Izzy too landed a few shots but then got caught just 36 seconds into the second round and could not recover.

While Imavov might still be a few miles away from the title shot he wants, for now, he has everyone’s respect. If he went on Twitter tonight and searched his name, it would have statements like “Imavov is one of the most well-rounded middleweight fighters. Clean striking and decent wrestling.”

Some fans also criticized people for not paying attention to Imavov’s skills. This man pointed out how Imavov had been racking up wins against good opponents while going under the radar and said, “This is what happens when you don’t pay attention to people’s work. Imavov has been beating good fighters and is well-rounded, the threat of the takedown alone can open the striking and his striking has always been good“.

Adesanya himself had a little chat with Imavov before exiting the arena and wished him all the best.

Israel Adesanya andNassourdine Imavov shook hands backstage after their fight: “You’re a good fighter. A class act. Much respect, man. Thank you.” @RMCSportCombat

pic.twitter.com/TlVNzcS2Yd — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 1, 2025



Where Imavov goes from here is totally dependent on him. Whether he rides the momentum to a title shot or keeps cleaning up the division till the champion has no one left to compete with is entirely his choice. Either way, ‘the times, they are a changing‘ for the middleweight division.