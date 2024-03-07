UFC Networth: Ownership, Foundation, and 2024 Valuation of Biggest MMA Promotion in the World

The UFC is by far the biggest MMA promotion in the world. The UFC might not have the biggest roster, but in terms of popularity, revenues, and other financial metrics, the Dana White-led organization leaves its rivals in the dust.

However, this was not always the case. At one point, the UFC was a sinking ship on its way to bankruptcy. Dana White and the Fertitta brothers turned around the sorry state of affairs. Here’s a look at some of the most commonly asked questions fans have about the origins and financials of the UFC.

Who owns the UFC?

The UFC is currently owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc headed by Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel. The group purchased the UFC from Dana White and the Fertitta brothers for a whopping $4.025 billion in 2016.



When was the UFC founded?

Since then, it has been under the same ownership. The Endeavor Group owns a 51% stake in TKO Group Holdings, which is a holding company comprising the UFC as well as the WWE, both of which are owned by the Endeavor Group. The holding company is listed on the stock market and trades at $79.29 per share at the time of writing the article.

Contrary to popular belief, Dana White or the Fertitta brothers did not establish the UFC. Art Davie found the UFC on November 12, 1993. The UFC marked its 30th year in business last year. Unfortunately, Davie had trouble managing the business and ultimately sold it to Dana White and the Fertitta brothers for $2 million in 2001.

How much does Dana White own in the UFC?

When the UFC was taken over by Dana White and the Fertitta brothers, Dana White was made president of the company and awarded a 10% ownership in the company.



How much is the UFC worth in 2024?

In 2010, Abu Dhabi based company Flash Entertainment bought a 10% stake of the company. During this transaction, White gave up 1% of his ownership. However, when the Endeavour group bought the UFC, ESPN stated that White would retain his 9% ownership.

The Endeavour group bought the UFC for $4.025 billion in 2016. Since then, the promotion has grown from strength to strength. As things stand today, it is reported that the UFC has a valuation of a whopping $12.3 billion, a massive return on investment for the Endeavour group.