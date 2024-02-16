UFC News: Daniel Cormier Quits Favorite Game EA FC 24 Over ‘Kylian Mbappe Glitch’

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier is an avid gamer. He often shares his experiences playing different games with his fans on social media. He is one of the many UFC fighters that are into gaming, while a few UFC fighters are into streaming. However, it appears as though Cormier is done playing one of his favorite games according to a recent tweet put out by the former champion.

Daniel Cormier vented his frustrations about the latest FC 24 game on social media. He went on to state that he was done playing the game and blamed the ‘Mbappe Glitch’ for it. ‘DC’ also took it a step further and called his friend at EA Sports to discuss the issue. Cormier said on Twitter,

“I had to retire my favorite game! The Mbappe glitch finally got me! I even called EA, and they told me what my buddy was doing would be tough to stop. Well Shane you win! Now we aren’t playing anymore. @treecrew1”

While the tweet is open to interpretation, it appears as though Cormier suffered a humiliating defeat while playing with his friend at FC 24. The root cause of the problem stems from French football star Kylian Mbappé. The 25-year-old is reportedly unplayable in the game.

Cormier has long been a fervent supporter of EA Sports goods. He recently revealed several relationships with EA UFC, including voiceover commentary work for the recently released EA UFC 5.

When Cormier first joined EA in 2020, he took Joe Rogan’s place as the broadcast analyst for EA UFC 4. Therefore, it is safe to say that Cormier’s concerns about the game will be taken seriously.

Daniel Cormier to miss out on UFC 298

The UFC returns for its second PPV of the year this weekend at UFC 298. However, this time around, the commentary team will consist of Joe Rogan, Michael Bisping, and Jon Anik. Daniel Cormier will be missing out on the event. Unfortunately, at this point, there is no further information on why that is the case.

The much-loved commentary team of Rogan, Anik, and Cormier have not covered an event together so far this year. Joe Rogan missed UFC 297, which was the first PPV event of the year. Fans will be hoping that all three men are at both for the next PPV set to take place in Florida.