Former Olympian Daniel Cormier Believes UFC Champ Alex Pereira Could Possibly Make it to Official USA Wrestling Team

Daniel Cormier has been a world-class wrestler himself. So when he claims Alex Pereira could make it to the official USA Wrestling team, people tend to take notice. And that is exactly what has just happened.

In the latest episode of the ESPN MMA show, ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’, Cormier, who had bagged the bronze medal in the 2007 World Championships, claimed that the Poatoan was just that good.

Pereira had never needed to train in wrestling, since his primary skill was that of kickboxer. But improving his ground game became a must for him after joining the UFC. His in-octagon showdowns haven’t showcased much of the Brazilian’s wrestling skills. But, the video that began the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ episode displayed why Cormier said what he said.

It showed the Louisiana native calling the security to free himself from Pereira’s tight leg-hold. ‘DC’s’ famous co-host, Chael Sonnen was also startled by the scenes of Pereira controlling Cormier. Speaking to The Bad Guy about his ordeal with Pereira, DC said,

“Honestly Chael. He [Pereira] is one of the most talented wrestlers I’ve ever come into contact with. The strength is unmatched. Alex Pereira could possibly make it to the US Olympic team.”

Most of Pereira’s UFC fights have begun and ended on the feet only. He is a fantastic striker with unreal strength. Strength, that one wouldn’t imagine he has, but then you see that Jamahal Hill knockout, and well, that left hand hits like the hand of god.

That said, despite his strength, he did get taken down in his UFC 291 and UFC 295 fights against Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. But, neither of them could do much against him on the ground.

Interestingly, a large chunk of the UFC community is rallying to watch Pereira go up to heavyweight. The Brazilian may need to spruce up his wrestling though if he truly wants to go up against the likes of Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier’s words could be prophetic in a Pereira vs Jones fight

The UFC community’s demands of watching Pereira fight as a heavyweight have reached the ears of the divisional champ, Jon Jones. Recently, Bones raised a poll and asked his followers who he should fight; Tom Aspinall and ‘Poatan’. The 36-year-old Brazilian may have lost the poll, but a few more ‘X’ updates from ‘Bones’ revealed that he liked the idea of fighting the Brazilian.

Jones may seem invincible at the moment but so did Israel Adesanya, before he met Alex Pereira. That said, DC’s words will need to be paid attention to, even if fans haven’t seen much of Pereira wrestle. And if Pereira does truly work on his wrestling, the ‘Pataxo’ tribe member can prove to be a huge threat to ‘Bones’ reign as the UFC heavyweight champ.