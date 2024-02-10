UFC 298 Commentary Team: Joe Rogan Back Behind the Mic with Jon Anik Without Daniel Cormier

Several UFC fans have labeled Daniel Cormier’s commentary “biased” towards the fighters of his choice. But the other chunk of fans don’t seem to have any issues regarding his commentating. However, a recent report from ‘MMA Fighting’ revealed that ‘DC’ will be missing from the commentary table of the coveted UFC 298, despite the event featuring the return of Joe Rogan to the party, as reported on X.

Well, the enthralling card of the event already has the MMA community buzzing with excitement. But it won’t be wrong to say that ‘DC‘s’ absence will dishearten numerous fans.

This piece of news garnered lots of attention from the UFC world after other noted MMA coverage houses like ‘MMA Orbit’ posted updates about Rogan. The caption to ‘MMA Orbit’s’ ‘X’ update also revealed who would replace Cormier at UFC 298. It read:

“#UFC298 COMMENTARY TEAM Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Michael Bisping”

The comments section of MMA Orbit’s post revealed that some fans were pleased to know about the noted Michael Bisping replacing Cormier for commentating at UFC 298. But lots of others gave out revolting replies.

Meanwhile, focusing our attention to the in-ring action, the UFC world has split into two halves currently.

Fans in one of them believe that the UFC 298 main eventer and current UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski, will shine against all odds to add another title defense to his record. However, the other half refutes this narrative ferociously.

Will Ilia Topuria be able to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298?

Even ‘DC’ couldn’t help admitting that ‘Volk’s’ upcoming UFC 298 rival, Ilia Topuria, is truly one of a kind. A report from ‘YahooSports’ says that Cormier believes Topuria packs enough punch to get the better of his Australian featherweight champ rival at UFC 298. A look at the Spanish fighter’s in-octagon displays to date will reveal that he boasts a pretty well-rounded fight game, just like his rival.

Volkanovski also may have picked up two losses in his last two outings. But both of them were at lightweight. Moreover, he accepted his UFC 294 fight against the UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev on pretty short notice.

This is why he didn’t have much time to train or work out a strategy. However, the Australian will be stepping inside the UFC 298 octagon after a complete training camp.

Hence, it won’t be wrong to expect that ‘Volk’s’ UFC 298 performance will be nowhere close to his UFC 294 bout. But as of now, only Father Time knows the answer to whether Topuria will have enough to dethrone the Australian featherweight champ or not.