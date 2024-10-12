UFC Boss Dana White Tags Jon Jones in Hilarious Meme Featuring Hawk Tuah Girl

Dana White has shown his love for Jon Jones once again. White’s love for Jones has become the subject of innumerable memes, with the latest one featuring Haliey Welch of the ‘Hawk Tuah’ fame.

In a clever edit, a fan combined clips from Welch’s Talk Tuah podcast, and a different podcast White appeared on. In the doctored clip, Welch asks “What is your biggest turn-on?” and White replies, “Jon Jones.”

For White, this is nothing new, in all his years as UFC president, he has faced a lot of trolls, and this time around, he is dealing with them spectacularly well. Instead of getting triggered, he just tagged ‘Bones‘ on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mma.gamebread

The UFC president in the last few months has made it very clear that Jones is his favorite fighter. He even surpasses Conor McGregor. McGregor might’ve made him a ton of money, but ‘Bones’ is the man he calls the greatest fighter of all time.

In White’s head, there is no GOAT debate, or even a P4P debate as long as Jones is an active fighter. His constant showering of praise for Jones has fans trolling him and he clearly has no problem rolling with the punches.

However, there is one thing that White is not happy about and it all went down after UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

White wants to see more referee involvement

The UFC president did not like what he saw from Mario Bautista at UFC 307. The American kept trying to stall the fight by holding Aldo up against the octagon.

In fact, every time he did it the fans booed him and it resulted in a boring fight. In the post-fight press conference, White had this to say about the situation,

“I always think that the referees should be more active on that a hundred percent. Especially when somebody keeps doing that to stall.”

Dana White couldn’t understand how the judges even scored the fight because it did not look like Bautista was trying to fight, it looked as though he was just trying to stall.

And this comes under the ground control or even octagon control which is again confusing to the UFC president because there is nothing fruitful that comes out of this kind of control.

The UFC president did not like what Bautista had to show to the fans and hoped that in the future the referees step in actively.