UFC Saudi Arabia: All Details About the Event That Was Postponed by Dana White and Co.

The UFC has been organizing events in Abu Dhabi, UAE for long. But this time Dana White and Co. wanted to take their show to a different venue in the Middle East. A lot of reports are currently saying that the UFC had plans to organize an event in Saudi Arabia. However, given recent reports, it seems that the authorities have postponed their plans.

It was none other than the noted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, who publicized the news initially. Hence, there can be little doubt about the authenticity of it. On the latest episode of his podcast, ‘The MMA Hour’, Helwani revealed that the UFC had plans to host an event in Saudi Arabia. They had elected the month of March for the event. But, ‘The MMA Hour’ host also disclosed that Dana White and Co. are now planning to host the event in June this year.

Helwani further reported that the authorities in Saudi Arabia weren’t satisfied with the fighters that the UFC had put on the card for the event. Helwani mentioned:

“The powers that be in Saudi Arabia want a…more entertaining fight card, a deeper fight card with bigger names on it.”

In the latter part of this video, Helwani gave out major hints about a possible UFC event. He also presented his views about why the Saudi Arabian authorities didn’t accept the fight card that the UFC had put before them. But if Helwani’s words come to be true, June 2024 is going to be an enthralling month for the fans.

The UFC Saudi Arabia and the return of Conor McGregor might happen in the same month

The latter part of Helwani’s video revealed that the UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, might have some information about the UFC’s updated plans for UFC Saudi Arabia.

Makhachev recently posted an update on his ‘X’ account, which revealed the schedule for his next three fights. It revealed that the current UFC lightweight king will have his next fight against Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje on 8 June this year. This is the event that Helwani predicted would take place in Saudi Arabia.

But the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor, had revealed in the beginning of this year that he will make his long-awaited comeback on 29 June. The materialization of his words will mean that the UFC will have to organize another PPV on 29 June 2024.

As of now, nothing can be said about the materialization of these possibilities. But, if they do, the fans will get to experience a super-enthralling month packed with two UFC PPVs.