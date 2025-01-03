‘UFC Should Just Cut Him’: Fans Urge Tony Ferguson to Retire Amidst Comeback Hints

Tony Ferguson’s Instagram post hinting at upcoming fight news has sparked a wave of emotional reactions from fans, many of whom believe it’s time for ‘El Cucuy’ to hang up his gloves. Once a dominant force with a legendary 12-fight win streak, Ferguson now finds himself on an eight-fight losing skid, leaving everyone deeply concerned about his future.

Tony Ferguson teases “fight news” coming soon pic.twitter.com/RafZmSoRuy — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) January 2, 2025

While some fans expressed their disappointment directly, others pleaded for the UFC to intervene- “@danawhite @ufc if you don’t cut this man to save him from himself and something happens to him in there, you’ll never forgive yourselves”.

Urging Ferguson to step away from the Octagon, this fan said, “The UFC should just cut him holy f*ck this guy f*cking sucks. It’s not 2019 anymore buddy, you’re 41, retire”. Another just asked, “Why Tony Ferguson… just why… UFC.”

Even loyal supporters, who’ve stood by him through his career’s highs and lows, echoed similar sentiments. “Tony, please retire. Your fans don’t want to see another fight and loss”.

For others, the hope was simple: “Hopefully it’s his retirement announcement.”

Ferguson’s determination to continue fighting has always been a hallmark of his career, but fans worry about the toll his recent losses may be taking on his health. As the MMA community waits for his official announcement, one thing is clear fans only want what’s best for the former lightweight interim champion.

But ‘El Cucuy’ has not been listening to the fans’ advice. Instead, he has been calling out fighters of his own.

Tony calls out Conor

Despite fans urging him to retire, in an interview with The Schmo, Ferguson called out Conor McGregor, accusing the Irish superstar of hiding,

“Conor McGregor, he is out there on a boat so no m*therf*ckers can get to him. So, I’ll find him with a jetski and we’ll make sure we go out there and we’ll hunt that m*therf*cker down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

While a fight with McGregor would undoubtedly draw massive attention, it’s highly unlikely. McGregor has long shown little interest in fighting Ferguson, focusing instead on other potential matchups and business ventures. Right now, he is set to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match in India.

Then there’s Michael Chandler still waiting in the back, hoping to get his big money fight.

So, a more realistic and fitting option for Ferguson’s return could be a bout against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, who is also eyeing a comeback. The two veterans are well-acquainted and could deliver an entertaining fight that makes sense for both at this stage of their careers.