“Dude, Just Retire”: UFC Fans Divided Over Potential Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson 2 After ‘Cowboy’ Teases Comeback

Allan Binoy
Published

Donald Cerrone vs Tony Ferguson 2

Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Tony Ferguson (right) and Donald Cerrone (left) after their fight during UFC 238 at United Center. Image Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The MMA community is buzzing with mixed reactions to the possibility of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone making a comeback for a rematch with Tony Ferguson. With both fighters enduring tough losing streaks—Cerrone without a win in his last eight bouts and Ferguson on a historic five-fight skid—fans are torn between excitement for a nostalgic clash and skepticism about the matchup.

Many fans have not forgotten or forgiven Cerrone for being phased out of UFC because of his loss of form as well as him taking PEDs.

But some see the potential fight as a fitting send-off for two legends whose careers have paralleled each other. “Whoever loses has to retire. I think this is a good matchup for both,” one fan commented, suggesting the bout could serve as a career closer for the fighters. Another remarked, “Honestly not a bad nostalgic fight, I say make it happen,” embracing the idea of two icons meeting again to settle unfinished business.

It is a rare opportunity to celebrate both fighters’ storied careers while acknowledging their current reality. Whether this fight materializes or not, the debate underscores the loyalty and passion of both fighters’ fan bases, even as they navigate the twilight of their UFC careers.

While Cerrone’s wish to return is debatable, there’s one former UFC fighter who does not regret his decision to retire, Demetrious Johnson. Citing the example of Cerrone himself, ‘Mighty Mouse’ spoke about why he decided to stay retired.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson doesn’t want to be like Cerrone

Johnson recently shared his thoughts on UFC fighters like Cerrone coming out of retirement, offering a perspective that contrasts sharply with the reasons some fighters choose to return. Although Cerrone has yet to publicly explain his motivation for wanting to make a comeback, Johnson’s stance on retirement is clear.

For Johnson, retirement wasn’t about going out on his shield or fighting until he couldn’t anymore. Instead, it was about accepting that he wasn’t the best anymore and making the decision to walk away on his own terms.

Johnson’s philosophy highlights a different approach than some of his peers, who return to the octagon for various reasons, whether it’s the love of the sport, financial incentives, or the desire to continue proving themselves.

Nevertheless, Cerrone would love to get an opportunity to hit back against Ferguson, whom he lost to in June 2019 in the UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 238.

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

