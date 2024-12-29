“Dude, Just Retire”: UFC Fans Divided Over Potential Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson 2 After ‘Cowboy’ Teases Comeback

Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Tony Ferguson (right) and Donald Cerrone (left) after their fight during UFC 238 at United Center. Image Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The MMA community is buzzing with mixed reactions to the possibility of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone making a comeback for a rematch with Tony Ferguson. With both fighters enduring tough losing streaks—Cerrone without a win in his last eight bouts and Ferguson on a historic five-fight skid—fans are torn between excitement for a nostalgic clash and skepticism about the matchup.

Tony Ferguson Vs Donald Cerrone 2 https://t.co/7aKpApW0VL pic.twitter.com/fpd2IdpHF2 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 28, 2024

Many fans have not forgotten or forgiven Cerrone for being phased out of UFC because of his loss of form as well as him taking PEDs.

I don’t know why he would want to come back. He is done. — TJettman (@TJettman) December 28, 2024

We just didn’t need to see Cerrone return, let alone at 185 pic.twitter.com/bFqFzJO4uB — Kyle (@bulliedb170) December 27, 2024

Dude. Just retire. — politicofolitico (@politicofolitic) December 28, 2024

But some see the potential fight as a fitting send-off for two legends whose careers have paralleled each other. “Whoever loses has to retire. I think this is a good matchup for both,” one fan commented, suggesting the bout could serve as a career closer for the fighters. Another remarked, “Honestly not a bad nostalgic fight, I say make it happen,” embracing the idea of two icons meeting again to settle unfinished business.

It is a rare opportunity to celebrate both fighters’ storied careers while acknowledging their current reality. Whether this fight materializes or not, the debate underscores the loyalty and passion of both fighters’ fan bases, even as they navigate the twilight of their UFC careers.

While Cerrone’s wish to return is debatable, there’s one former UFC fighter who does not regret his decision to retire, Demetrious Johnson. Citing the example of Cerrone himself, ‘Mighty Mouse’ spoke about why he decided to stay retired.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson doesn’t want to be like Cerrone

Johnson recently shared his thoughts on UFC fighters like Cerrone coming out of retirement, offering a perspective that contrasts sharply with the reasons some fighters choose to return. Although Cerrone has yet to publicly explain his motivation for wanting to make a comeback, Johnson’s stance on retirement is clear.

Demetrious Johnson explains why he’ll never fight again: “I’m not the best flyweight in the world anymore… I’m happily retired, and I’m not going to be like Jose Aldo or Donald Cerrone, coming back to fighting.” YT @MightyMouse ▫️ pic.twitter.com/zyOjo2z6V7 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 8, 2024

For Johnson, retirement wasn’t about going out on his shield or fighting until he couldn’t anymore. Instead, it was about accepting that he wasn’t the best anymore and making the decision to walk away on his own terms.

Johnson’s philosophy highlights a different approach than some of his peers, who return to the octagon for various reasons, whether it’s the love of the sport, financial incentives, or the desire to continue proving themselves.

Nevertheless, Cerrone would love to get an opportunity to hit back against Ferguson, whom he lost to in June 2019 in the UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 238.