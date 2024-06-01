UFC Star Bo Nickal Dismisses Notion of Conor McGregor’s Partying Videos as Mere Trolling

Conor McGregor is set on a collision course with Michael Chandler in Vegas at UFC 303 on June 29 and the developments leading up to the mega fight have got the community talking. One among them is undefeated surging MW prospect, Bo Nickal. Sharing his doubt about McGregor’s recent 2 AM theatrics, the American dismissed the popular narrative about the Irishman just trolling the MMA community.

Speaking his mind on his show, Nickals & Dimes, the NCAA champion wrestler straight up claimed that he didn’t think the former double champ’s partying antics were part of some show meant to confuse people. Contrary to popular belief, Nickal said,

“He’s not trolling…I doubt it, I really doubt if he’s trolling.”

And one cannot argue with the American on this one. McGregor has an infamous reputation for being a party animal and it wouldn’t be surprising to find the fighter-turned-millionaire enjoying the fruits of his success. However, staying up way past 2 AM when you are scheduled to fight one of the best fighters in the division, is certainly not a good idea.

On the flip side, the UFC community remains divided. UFC veteran and WW title contender Gilbert Burns, unlike, Nickal, ‘Durinho’ believes that it’s all an act to get more eyes on the fight.

Gilbert Burns on Conor McGregor’s party theatrics

Gilbert Burns is not worried about McGregor or how he will do against Chandler despite new party antics. Speaking on the Show Me The Money podcast alongside, Renato Moicano and UFC commentator Jon Anik, Burns said that McGregor’s theatrics were just an act.

Drawing Ryan Garcia into the picture, the Brazilian compared both the fighters, claiming that the boxer adopted the same strategy to outsmart Devin Haney in his recent fight to catch him and the fans off guard. The implication here is that McGregor is playing possum here, trying to pull off an act and emulate ‘King Ryan’ as a buildup to the upcoming fight at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

McGregor might be fake partying but fans are going to be doing it for real when walks out at UFC 303 after 3 years of hiatus from the octagon.