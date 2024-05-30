UFC Star Claims Conor McGregor Is Sober and Playing Ryan Garcia’s Character

With just weeks to go for UFC 303, Conor McGregor recently got fans all riled up and anxious after he was seen partying till 2.15 AM. While some might deem this highly unprofessional this close to a fight, welterweight contender and UFC veteran Gilbert Burns claimed that McGregor is reenacting the Ryan Garcia theatrics.

Burns was speaking with fellow UFC fighter Renato Moicano and commentator Jon Anik on the ‘Show Me The Money’ podcast when the conversation turned towards McGregor’s return to the UFC. Although ‘Mystic Mac’ raised concerns after posting a clip of himself partying alongside fiancee Dee Devlin days after Dana White confirmed the massive UFC 303 PPV, Burns claimed the Irishman was just emulating Ryan Garcia who appeared drunk and smug before his bout against Devin Haney.

“I dont think he is drinking, he is playing Ryan Garcia character 100%.”

Naturally, McGregor’s theatrics made fans wonder if the fighter might throw his comeback bout away. However, an experienced fighter like Burns saw through it and insisted that the Irishman was just amping up the event to get more eyeballs.

Interestingly, other than Burns, even Renato Moicano and Michael Bisping decided to stand behind Conor McGregor.

Michael Bisping comes to Conor McGregor’s aid amidst 2 AM the party row

Writing off Conor McGregor might be the biggest mistake his opponent could make, something the great Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez found out the hard way. The Irish fighter will say and do just about anything to get into his opponent’s head and beat him from the inside. He is not using a different strategy against Chandler either.

The two had a slight scuffle at the TUF reality show where they mentored a group of young fighters. While that has got the community talking, McGregor’s recent 2 AM party row has caused a lot of speculations with some deeming that the fighter has lost his warrior spirit. However, Michael Bisping certainly isn’t one of them.

In a recent episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, the veteran champion felt that fans shouldn’t be alarmed by such theatrics, mentioning that he himself was wasn’t strict in his preparations! Bisping said that he used to do the same just to break free and have a breather amidst the intensive training camps.

He also defended McGregor saying that it simply doesn’t matter and predicted that the former double champ is still going to show and do his best against Chandler. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.