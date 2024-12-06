UFC Star Calls It ‘Disrespectful’ as Alexandre Pantoja’s Pound-for-Pound Ranking Stays the Same Despite Total Domination

Gilbert Burns is not happy with the disrespect shown towards flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. Despite racking up wins and in the manner that he has, Pantoja remains at 11 on the list. For many, who remember the plight of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnso, this situation feels like déjà vu.

Widely considered one of the most technically gifted fighters in MMA history, Mighty Mouse dominated the flyweight division for years but never seemed to get the respect or hype that champions in heavier divisions received. The UFC actually traded him to ONE for Ben Askren. And it took years and years of winning titles for people to look back at Johnson’s highlight reels and realize how good he actually was.

This has always been the problem with flyweight fighters. Despite their superior skills, they never seem to be valued at the same level as fighters in higher weight classes.

Pantoja‘s case is no different. Despite only having lost 3 of his 15 fights in the UFC, his ranking remains stagnant.

While the likes of UFC president Dana White are happy to debate Jon Jones not being on top of the pound-for-pound rankings despite having fought only twice in 4 years, nobody is making a noise for Pantoja. This has gotten Burns truly miffed about the state of affairs.

“No one is talking but he has to move up on the p4p rankings! The level of disrespect with the champ @Pantojamma”

The pound-for-pound rankings have been criticized for years, with fighters and even White questioning their validity. The rankings often feel arbitrary, with factors like star power and marketability seeming to outweigh actual skill and performance.

As UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall had so eloquently put it, ‘Would Brock Lesnar have the same physical advantage if he were the size of Demetrious Johnson?’ Definitely not!

P4P has always been a fantasy league. It has no real-life significance of value! Of course, that’s not why Uncle Dana wants it fixed!

Dana White wants Zuckerberg to fix P4P rankings

White is fed up with the UFC’s media-voted pound-for-pound rankings, and now he’s calling on Mark Zuckerberg to help shake things up. White wants the Facebook mogul to help create an AI-generated system that could replace the current rankings model.

Since the UFC started its P4P rankings, the media has had the biggest voice in who sits at the top. The idea was to give the public a voice, but White has made it clear he doesn’t like this system.

And after Jon Jones’ win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, which didn’t move Jones to #1 in the rankings, White had had enough.

“I have to get rid of these clowns!! @zuck Let’s get this AI deal done ASAP!!!!!”

While Jones did move up to #2 in the P4P list after his big win, White doesn’t think that’s enough. He’s been saying for months that Jones is the rightful #1, and he believes an AI system could finally make it happen.