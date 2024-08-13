UFC Star Colby Covington Goes After LeBron James Again: ‘Thought He’d Be Waving China’s Flag at the Olympics’

Colby Covington thinks LeBron James hates America and should not be allowed to carry the flag. It would appear that former POTUS Donald Trump picking Khabib Nurmagomedov over him has once again pushed him too far again as he called out the 4 time NBA champion for waving the American flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

‘Chaos’ claims to love his country, and he takes every opportunity he gets to show his passion. Of course, a lot of the time, it just comes out as obnoxious and to a point where even Sean Strickland has been taken back by his hateful comments.

His latest dig came at the Olympics opening ceremony. Covington put out a video on social media where he announced he was glad it ended.

He then took a random shot at King James saying that he thought the NBA champion would be hoisting the Chinese flag. Go figure!

“In that same ceremony you have Captain I hate America LeBron James bestowed the honor of carrying the stars and stripes. When I heard that he was going to be the one carrying his country’s flag I thought it was going to be for China.”

Rejoice! The 2024 Woke Olympics have finally come to a close! pic.twitter.com/FE6ZMxcCFX — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 12, 2024

‘Chaos’ is glad the Olympics is over and even called them out for giving in to the ‘woke’ agenda and falling away from their traditions. This of course, comes in light on many conservatives in the country believing the opening ceremony was insulting to the Christian faith.

The reality, however, could not have been more different. The headless woman was Marie Antoinette, the famously guillotined queen from the days of the French Revolution. The guy on the White Horse wasn’t a horseman of the apocalypse, but an ancient deity of the river Seine.

But when has reason ever stopped Covington? Back in December 2023, he had blasted LeBron James for apparently ‘hating’ America.

Covington is obsessed with LeBron James

Covington had made his distaste for LeBron James well-known at UFC 296 as he couldn’t stop talking about the athlete during the the press conference for his fight.

At one point, he got up out of his chair, mic in hand and went off on James for ‘hating’ American and even gave him an ultimatum,

“F*ck LeBron James. If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a Billion dollars, leave it, or come deal with me. You go to China….f*ck you LeBron James you’re a spineless coward.”

UFC legend Colby Covington just blasted LeBron James for hating America: “F*ck Lebron James!” pic.twitter.com/LONIGPbz8R — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) December 13, 2023

The NBA player, on the other hand, of course, didn’t take his words so seriously. It’s a matter of genuine curiosity for many who wonder if James is aware of Covington and his remarks for that matter.