“F*** you LeBron James”: Colby Covington Confronts Lakers Superstar For Ongoing National Anthem Controversy

Being a superstar attracts millions of eyeballs to every move, demanding perfection. However, LeBron James recently courted controversy by casually walking into the basketball arena while the National Anthem played and taking a seat. This ignited a huge uproar about him disrespecting the country. Now, one of the best trash talkers in the UFC, Colby Covington has taken aim at LeBron James. He passionately addressed this issue and suggested James to leave the country and go to China.

To give you context, LBJ recently attended his son Bronny’s first appearance after a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, he arrived at the wrong time, while the national anthem was playing. Rather than halting, he continued to walk in and took his seat. This moment was captured on camera, and it spread on the internet like wildfire, leading to James facing significant backlash.

Now, Colby Covington, present at the media day for his upcoming welterweight title fight against champion Leon Edwards, responded to every question thrown at him. In a final remark, he went on a rant about James, criticizing him for being disrespectful toward the country during the national anthem. He stated,

“If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me. You go to China, go to these sweatshops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay ’em pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*** you LeBron James. You’re a coward. You’re a spineless coward, and you’re a b*tch.”

Covington directly told LBJ to leave the country which made him a billionaire and earned him global fame, suggesting he go to China. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the UFC star has expressed anger toward James; he had earlier taken shots at him as well.

Colby Covington earlier called LeBron James a ‘Spineless Coward’

It’s been over a year and a half since ‘Chaos’ appeared in the UFC. The last time was at UFC 272, where he faced Jorge Masvidal. While expressing gratitude to heroes like the military and law enforcement, Colby Covington openly took a shot at LeBron James, labeling him a coward. He goes,

“I want to say a big thank you to the real heroes and celebrities in this country. Not that woke, spineless coward like LeBron James. I’m talking about our heroes, law enforcement, military, our first responders. God bless you, God bless you all. God bless America.”

It’s evident that LBJ and Covington have different political stances, with James on the left and Covington on the right as big supporters of Donald Trump. Speaking of Trump, he is set to attend UFC 296 to support Covington. It will be interesting to see whether Covington will once again take a shot at LBJ during the pre and post-press conferences.