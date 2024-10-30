UFC Star Conor McGregor’s Video Goes Viral for Giving Parents Tips on How to Calm Crying Baby

Sep 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor poses for a photo with his fiance Dee Devlin, his son Conor Jack Jr., and daughter Croia after throwing out a first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

As a father of 4 children, Conor McGregor has learnt a thing or two about infant care and he’s eager to share that with fellow parents.

‘The Notorious’ has his own special ways of carrying children and getting them to calm down. He holds the child with his palm on the baby’s stomach giving almost as if the child is suspended.

Getting a crying to baby to stop crying is a task even seasoned parents often fail at. So when McGregor came out with this nuggest of advice, fans were like, ‘yeah, no we are not taking infantcare advice from a man, famous for being unpredictable around alcohol’.

But they changed their mind when they saw him taking helping a fan out by taking care of their baby.

At the Black Forge Inn in Dublin, McGregor met a couple with a baby. The child wouldn’t stop crying, and the new parents were at a loss of ideas but that’s when the Irishman stepped in to pick the baby up. One can only imagine how hopeless the parents must have been to let McGregor carry the child.

This is a man notorious for never making a mature decision past the age of 25. But McGregor the father is a different man than the ‘Notoruous’. So he held the baby like it was a baby airplane rocked it with his palm on its stomach, like he does his.

“This baby was crying prior to this… if you hold a baby like this, and a gentle rock back and forth, the baby will stop crying, They tried to say things about [how] I hold my children throughout the years, but I always said, ‘Daddy knows.’”

This is probably the greatest show McGregor has put on since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. And of course, fan love it. There’s just something about a really tough man doing something sensitive that gets the ovaries going.

But that perception might change if the UFC makes the fight everyone wants to see.

Conor McGregor vs. Ilia Topuria, advices Kamaru Usman

The former welterweight champion has a solution for Dana White and the UFC not being able to create a new superstar.

Ilia Topuria is one of the hottest commodities in the promoiton at the moment, having knock out wins against two of the best fighters in UFC featherweight history in back to back fights.

While his ascent to the top is undeniable, he is not quite there yet and Usman has a great idea to how to tie him to a nitro booster, put some rocket fuel in him and send him flying into the exosphere.

The idea is simple.

“To send him to the moon right now why not give him Conor at 55…A stadium in Spain, he becomes the next Conor McGregor”

It will be a passing of the torch. Both men are quite similar in their approach to fights. Topuria is the closest to Prime Conor than any fighter ever and his stock is at an all time high. So instead of dily dalying, Usman wishes for the UFC to strap the seat belt on him and let him fly with the Irishman.

Naturally, this fight will take place at lightweight since McGrgeor is never going to make 145 lbs. Those days are long gone. Topuria will have an audience like never before with the millions and millions of eyes McGregor will bring to the game. If he beats the Irishman on a stage that big after what one can only imagine would have been one hell of a promotional tour, he becomes the face of the UFC.

And if McGregor pulls out one more rabbit out of that magic hat, even better. He will still have one more fight in his contract before parting ways with the UFC and a rematch against him will be a ever bigger story.