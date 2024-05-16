UFC Star Julianna Pena Turns Down Dillon Danis’ DM Interest Despite Finding Him Cute: “Trying To Take Me On a Date”

Dillon Danis is back in the news again and this time it’s for getting into the DMs of UFC bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena. Speaking to MMA enthusiast, Ariel Helwani on his show, The MMA Hour, the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ uncovered the lesser-known story of how she turned him down for a date.

Pena talked about Bellator fighter sliding into her DMs, asking for a date. Though she found the fighter “a lot cuter in person,” she left his messages on seen. Dang, that was colder than Alex Pereira’s Jamahal Hill KO.

Speaking to Helwani, she said,

“I think that my friend Dillon Danis might get a little jealous. Well ever since I met him with Dillon on your show, he’s like in my DMs, trying to take me out on a date. If he finds out that my man Carlos Ulberg is trying to take me out I mean, I think he’s going to have another fight on his hands.”

Now, for the unversed, Helwani had UFC middleweight contender Carlos Ulberg on the show when he tried playing Cupid for Pena. After the Kiwi spoke his mind about the same, Helwani wasted no time and called the Venezuelan fighter to relay the message and that’s when she revealed the little backstory about Danis.

Regardless of how this goes, credits to Helwani for being a good wingman to Pena! But enough with the compliments, here’s what actually unfolded.

While Helwani was successful in creating a warm atmosphere, talking about Pena who has an “affinity” towards the New Zealander, Ulberg respectfully shied away. After which, the former champion got the whole Danis story into the open and revealed that she left the fighter’s message on seen.

Now considering Danis’ theatrics and legal troubles for posting private pictures and videos of supermodel and Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Adgal, it’s not very surprising that Pena might have spotted that red flag a mile ago.

While this was certainly the latest of his misogynistic antics, it’s not the only one. Danis has an infamous reputation for bad-mouthing individuals including former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. And guess what?

VanZant’s husband came to her aid, calling out Danis to settle things man to man.

Dillon Danis receives a fiery callout from Austin Vanderford

While you can’t blame a fighter for being violent, what Danis does with his over-the-top callouts is just plain unnecessary and can be termed uncouth.

Danis and Vanderford have been going back and forth ever since the former hinted that he would reveal secrets about the duo’s supposed relationship. Naturally, VanZant’s husband and former Bellator MW contender, Austin Vanderford broke his silence, calling him out for a fight.

By the looks of it, Danis will be fighting half the western coast by the end of the year, and if his fight against Logan Paul was any indication, it will be way more expensive than he initially imagined.