“Easier to Believe Moon Landing”: Ex-UFC Title Contender Takes Uncanny Dig at Joe Biden’s Christmas Post

Paulo Costa has put himself in bad light with the fans since his knockout loss to Adesanya followed by bizarre excuses. Costa’s new persona is one that takes to Twitter to make fun of fellow fighters as well as other happenings around the world. The most recent victim to Paulo Costa’s tweets is President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Joe Biden was appointed the 46th President of the United States in 2021. However, since his election, Biden has raised a lot of concern among citizens over his health. The 81-year-old is often lost in front of the cameras. Signs of old age are becoming more prevalent as time goes on. In a recent post, the President along with his wife shared a picture decorating a Christmas tree. In reaction to the picture, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa said,

“It’s easier to believe in the moon landing than to believe he climbed that step alone.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BorrachinhaMMA/status/1739478820053283262?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Costa’s comments come at a time when the United States is gearing up for another election. Unlike other sports organisations, UFC fighters are extremely vocal about their political choices. UFC President Dana White has stated multiple times that he would never ban a fighter from saying what they want to say. The most notable example of the same is Colby Covington. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Paulo Costa’s upcoming fight and what is on the one for him.

Paulo Costa fighting for more than just a win at UFC 298?

Going into his title fight against Adesanya, Costa was a highly rated middleweight. While he is still a very highly rated fighter, a lot of his antics have influenced the fans perception of him. ‘Borrachinha’ was known as a knockout artist. However, these days he is known more as a troll than an elite fighter in the UFC. However, against Robert Whittaker, he has the chance to change that perception.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1KOrqeOgkA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



If he is able to secure a win against Whittaker, Costa will be back in serious contention for a title shot. However, if he loses to Robert Whittaker, ‘Borrachinha’ will no longer be considered a serious title contender at 185-pounds. Therefore, there is a lot more than just a win at stake for Costa against Whittaker.