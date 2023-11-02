Dillon Danis Claims to Have a Meeting Lined Up With UFC President Dana White, Month After Teasing a Move To The Company

The BJJ star Dillion Danis is now a free agent and is no longer under a contract with Bellator MMA. The news was first released by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Since his release, there have been many speculations about him potentially moving into the UFC.

His last fight was a boxing bout against Logan Paul which was much hyped and ended up with a controversial result of Paul defeating Danis by disqualification. Since then Danis has teased a move to the UFC and reached out to the UFC president Dana White.

During his recent appearance at ‘One Night with Steiny’ show, Danis claimed to have a meeting lined up with Dana White. He said,

“We’re (Dana White and Dillon Danis) supposed to have a meeting this week. We haven’t talked exactly but he’s going back to Vegas I think this week but he’s in Dubai right now. So we’re just going to work on that. I think people know that I think he knows that I think people around him are telling.” (22:35 to 23:03)

Going by Danis’ statements he is set to have a meeting with the UFC President to discuss his possible move to the company. As per the BJJ star the meeting will take place once White returns to Vegas from Dubai.

Danis currently has a professional MMA record of 2-0-0. His last fight was against Max Humphrey which took place in 2019. Since then, he has been away from the octagon and hasn’t featured in any MMA bout.

Dillon Danis to potentially make a lot of money with Dana White

‘El Jefe’ post his release from the Bellator reached out to the UFC president Dana White. He took to Twitter and suggested the idea of working in the UFC. He wrote,

“We about to make a lot of money @danawhite 🤝💰”

Danis’s last fight against Logan Paul generated a lot of hype, all thanks to the fight build-up that caught the attention of fans worldwide. And now his entry in the UFC can potentially bring more hype and money and hence benefit both the fighter and the UFC.

It will be interesting to see ‘El Jefe’ signs a contract with the UFC. Fans are excited to see what more entertainment the fighter can offer to his fans and how he performs against potential UFC fighters.