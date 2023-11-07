“Mashallah”: Conor McGregor Hints Business in UAE Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor’s rags-to-riches story is one that will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. ‘The Notorious’ famously worked as a plumber while chasing his dream of being a mixed martial artist. Today, McGregor is one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world. He has also managed to find multiple burgeoning businesses and grow them globally.

The crown jewel in McGregor’s business profile is his Irish whiskey brand Proper 12. He launched the brand in 2018 and since then, the brand has grown from strength to strength. In 2021, McGregor realized the fruits of his labor after selling a majority share in Proper 12 for a whopping $600 million to Proximo Spirits. This landed him the top sport for the highest-paid athlete that year released by Forbes.

According to his recent Instagram post, it appears as though business is booming in new countries for McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ posted a picture with what appears to be an Emirati businessman. The caption said:

“Mashallah @theblackforgeinn”

The Black Forge Inn is a local pub that Conor McGregor opened in 2021. The Irish superstar bought a run-down pub and invested $2.5 million in renovations.

It has since become a major attraction in the city of Dublin, thanks to McGregor’s involvement. If we were to read between the lines, the post could suggest that McGregor will be opening a branch of the Black Forge Inn, this time around in the UAE. Whether or not that is the case, only time will tell.

While McGregor is focusing on growing his businesses, one question remains at large: Will Conor McGregor compete in 2024?

Conor McGregor to return to the UFC in 2024?

Earlier this month, ‘The Notorious’ took the first step towards returning to action by re-entering the USADA testing pool. A statement from USADA said, “We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023”. McGregor will need six months of clean tests before he can fight again. This means that his testing period will end in April 2024.

While there are many names being thrown in the mix, ‘The Notorious’ has maintained that his focus is on Michael Chandler. However, a lot can change in six months. If there is a bigger and more appealing fight, there is a very strong possibility that Conor McGregor will choose to go for that fight instead of sticking with Michael Chandler. ‘The Notorious’ will have a buffet of options in front of him. It will be interesting to see who he finally ends up picking.