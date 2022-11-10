“How Did Dober Lose His Ranking Instead of Conor McGregor?” – Terrance McKinney Questions Latest UFC Lightweight Rankings

The world of MMA is like any other highly contested pro sports with its own share of stats and rankings. For many fans, rankings are merely a point of reference to know who is on top and who is ahead of whom. However, for others, it can be a clear indicator for how the future fights will unfold. For many fighters, rankings can be a matter of pride and accomplishment. So, having the right position based on performance is very important.

A recent retweet by UFC lightweight division fighter Terrance McKinney pointed out that the UFC had made what looked like a mistake. He was posting a tweet originally by Andy Hickey MMA which read “Grant Dawson got his ranking. They removed Drew Dober instead of Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor.”

In response to this, Terrance McKinney said –

“Tony is on a Sam Alvey like streak and Conor has been fighting his demons for 2 years so how did Dober lose his ranking instead of them? The rankings matter but they definitely don’t make sense.”

Why Did Drew Dober Slip in the UFC Lightweight Ranks?

Drew Dober is a UFC lightweight fighter currently on a two-fight win streak. Incidentally, Dober beat McKinney via TKO in Round 1 at UFC Fight Night 204 on March 12, 2022. He also won the next fight against Rafael Alves on July 30, 2022, at UFC 277 via TKO in the third round.

However, despite the two wins against tough competitors, Dober slipped down the ranks even beyond Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson. McGregor has not been active in the UFC in 2 years. Meanwhile, Ferguson is on a 4-fight losing streak.

So, Dober should rank above them as pointed out by McKinney and Andy Hickey. However, he does not even appear in the top 15 and we do not know why. Here is his fight against McKInney while they put him back up on the ranks:

