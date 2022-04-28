UFC

“The Tyson Fury fight has to be part of the discussion” – Francis Ngannou says he won’t re-sign with the UFC unless a fight with Tyson Fury is included in the deal

Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"He hugged me and said how much he loved it" - WWE Hall of Famer shares personal moment with Vince McMahon that brought tears to the WWE Chairman's eyes
Next Article
"I feel to this day, we were better than Michael Jordan's Bulls!": Reggie Miller believes Pacers could've stopped 1998's Chicago team from winning championship