UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Mumbai’s Vada Pav as Favorite Snack Choice Over Pani Puri

For Mumbaikers, choosing one between Vada Pav and Pani Puri is a toss-up but for #1 UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili it’s a no-brainer! The Georgian who has been touring India, recently revealed his love for Vada Pav, choosing the delicacy over the national favorite, Pani Puri.

Tagging UFCIndia, SonySports Network put out a quirky post reminiscent of the popular Drake meme with a twist. Instead of the rapper, it’s ‘The Machine’ who is gesturing his approval in the post, choosing between Vada Pav and Pani Puri. The post summed up Dvalishvili’s love for Mumbai’s local sandwich.

For the uninitiated, Vada Pav is a popular delicacy in Mumbai. It is basically a lip-smacking combination of Pao, which is made of Potato, onions, chilies, and spices served with a bun (Vada) along with a thick gravy of mashed potatoes simmered in spicy goodness. Essentially, it’s a quick bite served with sliced raw onions and a couple of green chilies for those who want to heat things up.

As for the Georgian, his short time in Mumbai got his tastebuds craving for more Vada Pav as he was seen earlier trying out the city’s street food. Those who might be worried about the bantamweight contender roaming alone in India, don’t fret, he is accompanied by UFC’s Indian talent Anshul Jibli who competes in the lightweight category.

Amidst the tour, meeting Indian fans, Dvalishvili made sure he was doing enough to hype up his title shot against Sean O’Malley so that the organization is left with no choice but to pit the two against each other. In fact, ‘The Machine’, who is well versed in wrestling specifically mentioned he would knock out the Montana native to prove his boxing prowess.

Merab Dvalishvili plans to KO the champion in “Mexican-style”

The storyline for this one is quite unique on its own. Ever since O’Malley laid out his friend Aljamain Sterling to snatch the bantamweight gold, O’Malley has had a target on his back and now, the Georgian is hunting. Things are personal for Dvalishvili who looks to avenge his comrade with a spectacular KO.

The Georgian also recently upped the ante with a bold prediction. He put out a stern warning, urging the champion to be battle-ready because he was going to knock him out “Mexican style.” With the champion confirming that his next title defense will be against the Georgian, fight fans have gotten a thriller, a fight that could alter the division forever.