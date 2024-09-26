UFC Star Renato Moicano Jokes About His 62-Year-Old Father Possibly Having Another Baby: “He Doesn’t Care”

Renato Moicano known for his fighting skills and sense of humor, recently had fans cracking up with his take on his dad’s baby news. The 35-year-old UFC star shared that his 62-year-old father just welcomed a child 6 months ago and isn’t planning to stop there.

“He doesn’t care!” Moicano joked, adding that his dad seems determined to “populate the world.” It’s clear that Moicano’s father is embracing fatherhood with gusto, and Moicano couldn’t be more amused by his dad’s enthusiasm for expanding the family.

Before his fight with Benoit Saint-Denis in Paris this weekend, Moicano sat down for an interview on the ESPN MMA YouTube page. During their conversation, he spoke about welcoming a baby brother into the world and his father’s plans for the future. He said,

“My dad is just too crazy he does not care you know? He is crazy and you never know maybe we going to see another baby on the future. I was not joking when I said he was trying to populate the world I have several brothers and sisters now and he is still going at it so props to him.”

Moicano himself is a father and has a child who was born in 2020. However, after his win over Drew Dober earlier this year he stated that he was inspired by his father to have more children.

The Brazilian stated that if his father at 62 could keep going he had no excuse to slow down. Being a father is a big challenge but Moicano is used to taking on the toughest challenges the UFC has for him and this weekend will not be any different against ‘BSD’.

Michael Bisping issues a warning to Moicano

Michael Bisping has a warning for Moicano ahead of his upcoming fight with Saint-Denis at UFC Fight Night 243 in Paris. The Brasilia native is set to face the Frenchman, who’s looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Dustin Poirier.

Before that, Saint-Denis was on a tear, finishing five straight opponents in the lightweight division. Bisping thinks the Paris crowd will fuel Saint-Denis, making him even more dangerous.

“The atmosphere in Paris has been electric, and this fight will be no different,” Bisping told TNT Sports. “Saint Denis is going to be extra violent in front of his home crowd”.

Moicano, despite his skills and confidence, has “no idea what he’s stepping into.” While Moicano has been making a name for himself in the stacked lightweight division, Bisping believes he’s walking into “enemy territory” and will face an especially fired-up opponent on fight night.