UFC Star Sean Strickland Jokingly Threatens Interviewer with Gun, Warning Him to Be Careful What He Asks

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Sean Strickland over the years, it’s that he doesn’t hold back. Whether it’s inside the octagon, on social media, or even during interviews, the former UFC champion is always keeping things interesting. His latest stunt? Bringing a gun to an ESPN interview and jokingly threatening the interviewer to be careful with their questions. Classic, right?

Of course, the whole crew on set laughed nervously, because, at this point, they knew exactly what kind of person Strickland was, unpredictable and wild. And naturally, the threat of imminent gun violence brings joy.

The UFC middleweight contender shared a video on Instagram capturing the moment. He can be seen standing in front of the camera, grinning as he says,

“You guys, I’m doing an interview with ESPN. They said I could bring my gun. So you f*ckers better be real careful what you ask me now.”

This isn’t the first time he’s brought his love of firearms into the spotlight. From training videos with firearms to his outspoken takes on gun ownership, Strickland loves the 2nd amendment. The middleweight contender, however, also wants to ensure that people aren’t too afraid of him.

“I like to start all my interviews with a lighthearted threat… Jk, we’re all friends and everyone is safe……”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma),

Strickland loves himself a controversy. He has been openly homophobic, sexist, and misogynistic among other things. When a journalist had asked him about his homophobic remarks at a UFC presser in 2024, Strickland had retorted by asking him if he were gay and then gone on an abuse-laden conspiracy about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shutting down their bank accounts.

Idk who this guy is and I don’t care but you’re not a man… But you’d take that as a compliment….. pic.twitter.com/PMR1h4Yp7K — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 17, 2024

A year earlier, after defeating Abus Magomedov, Strickland had gone on a tirade against “working women” or more accurately ‘women who were being paid for their work in professional spaces’. He had advocated going back to the way of the 1940s and 50s, where women would be ‘put back in the kitchen’.

While promoting his first fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, Strickland was asked how it felt to be sharing a card with women mixed martial artists. He had gone on another rant, except this time he didn’t even do the courtesy of sparing his own peers like Raquel Pennington.

“Sure, have women’s MMA, have it be a thing. I don’t like to watch it. I don’t think most people like to watch it…There is a vast difference between men and women. Even take this weak, Canadian sitting next to you [pointing at a male journalist], he could probably beat up Raquel Pennington. “

Of course, with the UFC being a ‘free speech’ platform, Strickland has never been reprimanded for his antics. However, at some point, one has to wonder just how much of it is actually tough red-blooded cadence. After all, if one has dished out this much, they should be able to take it when it is being reciprocated.

When Strickland cried after Du Plessis’s dad joke

In an conversation with Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya called Du Plessis, the “best sh*t fighter in the world“. It won’t make a lot of sense of non-MMA fans, but to those who have watched DDP’s fights, it is an articulate statement. DDP is unconventional, to say the least. And it’s not limited to events he participates in inside the octagon.

His trash talk is just as weird. Does it cross a line? Yes! Should Strickland be able to take it? Also yes!

Unfortunately, a big part of Strickland’s known story has been how he used to be beaten up by his father as a child. It’s trauma he deals with to this day. It’s something most of his opponents have avoided talking about.

However, when he made some unpleasant remarks about DDP’s relationship with his coach, the South African hit back with threats that forced Strickland to drop the tough act.

“Bro, why are you so angry? You think your dad beat the sh*t out of you? Your dad doesn’t have sh*t on me. I’m going to show you what it’s like to get beaten. Every childhood memory you have is going to come back.”