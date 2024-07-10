UFC Star Sean Strickland Shares Hilarious Video Reacting to David Goggins’ Challenge

Sean Strickland is not one to hold back and with former United States athlete David Goggins accepting his challenge, the UFC fighter shared a hilarious reply on Instagram. ‘Tarzan’ rarely goes easy on his opponent, be it in the octagon or a sparring session. In fact, he recently beat up Mitch Aguiar. a NAVY Seal, who dared challenge the middleweight, before calling out Goggins for a spar.

Strickland claimed he knew Goggins was in Las Vegas and generally considered himself to be a tough guy. Hence, ‘Tarzan’ invited him to a 15-minute spar to see if the runner could break him down both mentally and physically.

Goggins accepted the offer on a few conditions. He agreed to step into the ring against ‘Tarzan’ if he could get camera crews to film it. The former athlete argued that he wanted the world to see when a broken-down 49-year-old beats up a former UFC champion.

Needless to say, this was the exact response Strickland was looking for, as he posted a reply to Goggins’ call out on Instagram saying,

“Goggins, I heard you want a piece. Challenge accepted. Just so you know man, the only thing you beat me at in life is f**king running. But guess what, I don’t have to f**king run. You run for me.”

Strickland then proceeded to show clips of him making fun of the motivational speeches that Goggins had shared on social media. Hence, from the looks of it, the middleweight has a lot of spare time to kill while waiting for the title fight to play out in his division.

Is Strickland taking a risk by sitting out?

After his recent win over Paulo Costa, ‘Tarzan’ had one target on his mind. He wanted a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis. However, the UFC did not go that route and instead awarded a title shot to Israel Adesanya. Needless to say, Strickland was left fuming at this decision and stated that he would wait for the fight to play out and only fight the winner next.

However, the champion as well as other big names in MMA have suggested that instead of waiting Strickland could take on Whittaker to determine the number one contender once and for all. ‘

Tarzan’ wanted no part of that, and it will be interesting to see if he gets a title shot in the end after the wait. However, the landscape in MMA changes quickly and Strickland might miss out on a title shot if there are other significant developments.