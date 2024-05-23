mobile app bar

UFC Title Challenger Belal Muhammad Advocates Palestine Cause, Carrying Flag as Symbol for the Voiceless

Souvik Roy
Published

Belal Muhammad and Palestinian Flag

Credits: IMAGO

Belal Muhammad hasn’t shied away from highlighting the war and war crimes committed against his people in his native land, Palestine. For 6 months now, the world has been seeing Palestinians being blown to bits on social media while international bodies continue to play the fiddle. Regardless, Belal is now joining the list of celebrities and personalities giving a voice to the Palestinians.

Belal already highlights the miserable condition of Palestine in every single fight by carrying the Palestinian flag during his walkouts and victory celebrations.

In a recent Instagram video, the 35-year-old mentioned that the “messages” and wishes he receives from the Palestinian people inspire him to keep highlighting their problems before the world.

They [the Palestinian people] have no voice. I just want to become a voice for the voiceless. I get messages from people like, ‘Man! You don’t know what carrying that flag means to us’. They’ll send me pictures of getting kicked out of their houses. That just breaks my heart.”

 

Mind you, thousands of Palestinian children have already perished in what UNICEF has called the “War on Children”. Many continue to succumb to their injuries while bombs keep leveling civilians. So it’s natural that being of Palestinian heritage and a human being, Belal feels strongly about it.

As do millions protesting around the world to save Palestinian lives in 2024 while we continue to witness war crimes being live-streamed on X. But we all have our part to play.

Belal, too, will have the opportunity to bring a semblance of happiness to his people if he defeats Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. It would also allow him to further highlight the plight of the Palestinians at the heart of the Western world in Manchester, England.

Can Belal Muhammad achieve a victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 304?

Belal will lock horns against Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards in his next fight at UFC 304. Most fans already know that a victory will see him be crowned the new UFC welterweight champion. Besides providing Belal with the pride of being a champion, his victory will also earn him a lot of attention and microphone time to highlight the terrible condition of the Palestinian people.

But Edwards’ current in-octagon form indicates that the task of defeating him is not going to be an easy one for ‘BullyB’.

That said, if the last few months are any indication, Palestinian genetics have that dog in them, and Belal… Well, Belal also grew up in the South side of Chicago. So that dog inside of him, it’s prone to biting.

