UFC Vegas 86 Fight Card: Who Will Be Fighting This Weekend on the Joe Pyfer vs. Jack Hermansson Event?

Several UFC fans may be excited about the upcoming UFC 298. But a large chunk of the fanbase is also enthralled about the UFC Vegas 86 [UFC Fight Night 236], which is about to begin a few hours from now. The UFC Vegas 86 will be the third event of its kind this year. The first and second ones, UFC Vegas 84 and 85, both presented an enthralling show for the fans. This is why a lot of followers are looking forward to the fights scheduled for the night.

Advertisement

UFC Vegas 86 main event: Joe Pyfer vs. Jack Hermansson

The noted UFC middleweight, Joe Pyfer, has often claimed that he can punch harder than even the former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou. His in-octagon displays to date also indicate that he may be true. ‘Bodybagz’ currently holds a UFC record of 3-0, which contains two victories by TKO. But, he won his last fight via an arm triangle choke which might have him looking for another TKO victory in the UFC Vegas 86 main event.

But he will be facing a massively experienced opponent on the night. The #11 ranked UFC middleweight, Jack Hermansson, has been in a plethora of such UFC fights since 2016.

Advertisement

He may have lost his last bout against Roman Dolidze on 3 December 2022. But this might make ‘The Joker’ even more desperate for a strong comeback. All-in-all, it won’t be wrong to expect that the UFC Vegas 86 main event is going to be a barnburner.

UFC Vegas 86 co-main event: Dan Ige vs Andre Fili

The UFC Vegas 86 will feature the UFC featherweights Dan Ige and Andre Fili locking horns against each other. The #13 ranked Ige lost his last fight against Bryce Mitchell on 23 September 2023 via unanimous decision. However, had won the two fights preceding them. Hence, it’s quite apparent that he will be desperate to get back to wins.

But ’50k’s’ rival, Andre Fili, can’t be taken lightly at all. Fili may be unranked currently. But he achieved a superb first-round TKO victory against Lucas Almeida at UFC 296, proving his superb skills. Hence, it can be agreed that he packs enough prowess to bag yet another victory on the night of 10 February.

The UFC Vegas 86 boasts several other exciting fights. Here’s a look at the entire fight card.

Main Card

Advertisement

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov

Hyder Amil vs. Fernie Garcia

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng

Fans also need to note that the preliminary card will be live on ESPN+ from 4:00 pm ET. Whereas the main card is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm ET. It’s quite apparent that fans will be expecting an enthralling show like the UFC Vegas 85.