“Fu*k Those Nerds”: 27-Year-Old UFC Star Rages Against Fans for Doubting Superior Power Over Francis Ngannou

UFC fans may happily accept the former UFC heavyweight king, Francis Ngannou, as the hardest puncher in the promotion’s history. However, several reports say that the known UFC middleweight, Joe Pyfer, defeated ‘The Predator’ in terms of their punching scores on PowerKube. Despite this record, a large chunk of the UFC community doesn’t believe that Pyfer’s punching power overtrumps the former UFC heavyweight champ. In a recent interview, ‘Bodybagz’ threw several shades at such fans who stay in denial of his ferocious punching power.

A report from ‘Keviniole.com’ disclosed that the UFC has a PowerKube installed in one of their training facilities. Previously, Ngannou held the record for the strongest punch, which stood at 129,000 units. However, Pyfer revealed that he had broken Ngannou’s record multiple times, with 181,000 units being his highest score.

This is why he uttered a few cuss words during his interview. It was for all the fans who doubted his punching power despite such legit proof. An ‘X’ update from ‘MMA Mania’ revealed the 27-year-old saying:

“I get discredited because I hit harder. S*it pi**es me off, bro. Fu*k those nerds whoever told me I ain’t get that fuckin’ score. I’ll do it again.”

Pertinently, Pyfer also said that he achieved those scores while being on an injury. It might make fans speculate that a fit ‘Bodybagz’ could’ve touched the score of 200,000 on PowerKube. It won’t be wrong to say that his in-octagon displays to date bear good testimony to his ferocious punching power.

Pyfer currently holds a record of 3-0 in the UFC. However, he has an opportunity lined up to showcase another display of what fans “discredit” him for.

UFC Fight Night 236 will provide Joe Pyfer with a chance to silence the disbelievers

Most fans may already know that Pyfer will be headlining the upcoming UFC Fight Night 236 scheduled for 10 February. He will be taking on the noted #11 ranked UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson on the night. ‘Bodybagz’ may have finished two out of his three UFC rivals to date with first-round TKOs. Still, his words revealed that he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves from fans.

Well, he may have cussed those fans on the mic. But now it’s time to back his words. Pyfer’s verbal shots may backfire on him if he fails to showcase his punching power in his next outing against Hermanson. But even most of his disbelievers may be happy to be proven wrong if the 27-year-old manages to score yet another KO/TKO victory at UFC Fight Night 236.