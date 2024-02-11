UFC Vegas 86 Purse and Salary: How Much Money Jack Hermansson Earned Beating Joe Pyfer?

UFC Vegas 86 was the culmination of a long fight weekend for Dana White and the UFC. It started off on Friday night with Power Slap 6 and ended with a Fight Night event. The event marked the return of Jack Hermansson, who took on Joe Pyfer. For Hermansson, it was a highly awaited return after 14 months against a man who was unbeaten since joining the organization. Following a successful fight weekend, here’s how much the fighters earned per, The Sports Grail.

Advertisement

Jack Hermansson signed a new deal in 2022 that took his base pay up to $90,000. So, according to MMASalaries.com, he would have earned over $100,000 in just compensation.

Take a look at the reported purses:

Advertisement

Jack Hermansson–$266,000

Joe Pyfer–$254,500

Michael Johnson–$141,000

Dan Ige–$121,000

Brad Tavares–$121,000

Hermansson, the UFC veteran, is reportedly the highest-earning fighter from the event with over a quarter of a million dollars. Pyfer is a close second, being his opponent in the main event.

Hermansson was able to secure the victory against Joe Pyfer. ‘The Joker’ looked in control throughout the fight, securing a unanimous decision victory.

Dan Ige secured a high payout after putting up a striking clinic to knock Andre Fili out. The featherweight made a statement with his vicious knockout.

Brad Tavares reportedly earned a high purse despite getting knocked out on the feet by Gregory Rodrigues in the third round.

Jack Hermansson reviews his win over Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86

Jack Hermansson returned to action after 14 months and went the distance. The UFC veteran showed no signs of slowing down despite the long break.

Advertisement

He fought and defeated Joe Pyfer via a unanimous decision and derailed his hype train. After the fight, he spoke about his win:

“Feeling good, feel good. Was five rounds, feels good to be back in there, and yeah I’m happy, happy with the win.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1756518480323772893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

‘The Joker’ will now go home with a quarter of a million dollars and take some well-earned rest. For Pyfer, it’s back to the drawing board as he reels from his first loss in the UFC.

Jack Hermansson has 24 wins to his name now, but he will look to break his current form. The Swede has been losing every second fight, and will now look to keep the momentum.

Joe Pyfer, on the other hand, will want to bounce back from a loss. He will have to work his way back up the rungs again.