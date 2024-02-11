UFC Vegas 86 Bonuses: Dana White and Co. Awarded $200K to Fighters- Who Secured the Big Bags?

Most fans would happily agree that the recently concluded UFC Vegas 86 presented them with an enthralling show. The judge’s scores may have decided the main event of the night, but several other fighters finished their rivals on February 9. Dana White and Co. rewarded four of them with $50k bonuses, which amounted to $200k being paid out just as bonuses. Here are all the details about who earned them and which fighters walked out with the heaviest payouts after UFC Vegas 86.

Which fighters earned bonuses after their UFC Vegas 86 performances?

There are no predefined criteria to decide which fighters will win bonuses on the night of an event. However, in most cases, fighters who finish their rivals within the stipulated time of the bout are given a lot of preference. UFC Vegas 86 showcased multiple such finishes. But the UFC authorities may have decided to award the bonuses to those fighters who finished their rivals within the end of the second round of their bout.

To be specific, Rodolfo Vieira, Carlos Prates, Bogdan Guskov, and the noted UFC Vegas 86 co-main eventer, Dan Ige, earned the $50k bonuses which cumulated to $200k.

Here’s a summary of the results of their fights.

Dan Ige (W) vs. Andre Fili, KO (punches), 2:43 – Round 1

Rodolfo Vieira (W) vs. Armen Petrosyan, Submission (arm-triangle choke), 4:48 – Round 1

Carlos Prates (W) vs. Trevin Giles, KO (punch), 4:03 – Round 2

Bogdan Guskov (W) vs. Zac Pauga, KO (punches), 3:38 – Round 1

Now that the fans know which fighters presented the most notable performances on the night, it’s time to dive a little deeper and learn about the fighters who made the most money from their UFC Vegas 86 fights.

Which fighters walked out with the heaviest payouts after UFC Vegas 86?

‘The SportsDaily’ revealed the different amounts of money made by the fighters on the night in one of their reports. Most fans may already know that the headliners of an event bag the heaviest pay cheques for their fights. The UFC Vegas 86 didn’t show any exception to this phenomenon. The middleweight main eventers of the night, Joe Pyfer and Jack Hermansson, earned $250k each, the highest for all UFC Vegas 86 fighters.

However, Hermansson won the main event of the night, earning himself an extra $16k as incentive pay. With a $266k payday, he bagged the top spot in terms of fighter payouts. His rival, Joe Pyfer, secured the second spot as he earned $254k from his UFC Vegas 86 scrap.

The featherweight co-main eventer of the night, Dan Ige, comfortably featured in the top 5, even without the bonus. He would have earned $121k from his fight without the bonus. But the bonus boosted his earnings to $171k.