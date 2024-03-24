UFC Vegas 89 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of Rose Namajunas After Victory Over Amanda Ribas

Ahead of UFC 300, the company has hosted numerous exciting fight night events, and this week was one of the thrilling ones. It made history as Andre Lima became the first ever to win via disqualification due to a bite. Meanwhile, the main event match between flyweight fighters Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas was nothing short of a war between two solid competitors. In the end, ‘Thug Rose‘ showed her experience and secured a win via decision. As always, many curious fans want to know the earnings of the fighter after the win. Here is the estimated purse that Namajunas earned for her victory.

Advertisement

When it comes to the money fighters make in the UFC, the organization doesn’t share details, but there are some reports that give an idea of their earnings after a win. About Namajunas, who had a bit of a slow return last year, a report from ‘Essentially Sports‘ said ‘Thug Rose’ currently earns under $100k from UFC. Consequently, she might have earned a similar amount for her UFC Vegas 89 fight win.

While she could have potentially made $50k from bonuses and around $4k to $10k more from sponsorships. Doing the math, it’s estimated her income from the fight could be between $100k to $150k. Meanwhile, Ribas lost the fight, but that doesn’t mean she won’t earn anything.



Advertisement

According to a report from ‘The Sportsdaily,’ the 30-year-old Brazilian earned $48k from her last fight as her guaranteed salary. Since she lost, there’s no bonus for her, so it’s likely Ribas could make a similar amount from her fight, which is expected to be around $50k. While the main event was a banger, the most notable part of this event came when Dana White awarded a $50k bonus to Lima after getting bitten.

UFC Boss Dana White Awarded $50k Bonus to Andre Lima

Dana White gave Andre Lima a surprising bonus. In light of the fact, in his fight against Igor Severino at UFC Vegas 89, Severino did something rare in the octagon: he bit Lima on the biceps in round 2, leaving a mark. The referee instantly disqualified Severino for biting, and Lima received a bonus for it.

Initially, White considered giving a $25k bonus. However, after Lima got a tattoo saying “I got fuc*** bit bonus,” White decided to double the bonus to $50k. As a result, Lima earned the bonus for winning via disqualification.