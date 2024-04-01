Michael Bisping Believes Chris Weidman ‘Still Got’ Future in UFC Despite Controversial Eye Poke at UFC Atlantic City

The recently concluded UFC Atlantic City featured the return of the noted UFC middleweight, Chris Weidman. However, a lot of fans aren’t pretty happy about how the ‘All American’ won his return fight. Most have criticized Weidman’s victory, which came after a combination of eye-pokes. Yet, in his latest YouTube video, the former UFC middleweight champ and current UFC analyst, Michael Bisping, opined that Weidman still has a lot of fights left in him.

Bisping analyzed Weidman’s superb display of skills in the first two rounds of the fight. He also revealed the judges’ scorecards, where all three of them awarded Weidman full points in both rounds. This is why he opined that the ‘All American’ still has it. ‘The Count’ said,

“30-27 for Chris Weidman. Well done to him. He proved that he’s still got it. He still has a future in the sport.”

However, fans had mixed reactions during the UFC Atlantic City. The night featured two fights being disrupted by eye pokes, even though none cost the guilty one.

Nursulton Ruziboev joined Chris Weidman in eye-poking his UFC Atlantic City rival

Fans who missed out on the action of UFC Atlantic City may be ignorant about the bizarre incidents that took over the event. Weidman eye-poked Silva two times continuously in the third round of the fight. He followed them with a left hook, dropping Silva to the ground.

The referee, Gary Copeland, ended the fight with a TKO victory for Weidman, but Silva’s protest caused him to take a look at the footage and confirm the eye pokes. At this point, most fans may have believed that the fight would end in a ‘no contest’. Yet, the judges awarded the fight to Weidman via a unanimous decision, which stands as the biggest controversy of the night.

Likewise, the middleweight fight between Nursulton Ruziboev and Sedriques Dumas on the night also got criticized. It ended with a TKO loss for the latter, but the replays showcased that Ruziboev had eye-poked Dumas before delivering the final right uppercut that drove him to the canvas.

Dumas protested right after the eye poke, but the referee turned a deaf ear to his calls. Several fans are saying that the fight should have been halted after Dumas’s protest. Unfortunately, these incidents indicate that the UFC Atlantic City might go down in the history books for all the wrong reasons.