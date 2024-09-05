UFC Vegas 97 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings Of Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady This Weekend

Before we head to the Sphere for the epic extravaganza – UFC 306 – the promotion has put together a banger of a welterweight clash, featuring fan-favorite Gilbert Burns against the #8 ranked Sean Brady. Coming off of two back-to-back losses, Burns will eye a decisive win in an effort to rejuvenate his title chances while expecting a $200,000 purse.

America’s Sean Brady and Brazil’s Burns will lock horns in the octagon on September 7 at the Apex facility in what many expect to be a grappling match for the ages with both fighters having similar styles. Unlike ‘Durinho’ Brady bounced back after losing to champion, Belal Muhammad and is looking to climb higher up the rankings.

Now coming to the crux of the matter – fight purse – Burns is expected to earn somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 as per NY Fights, considering that his previous payouts against Belal and Jack Della Maddalena were along the same line. As for the Philly native, Brady, he is expected to earn $80,000 or upwards since his last win against Kelvin Gastelum warranted him the same.

In fact, this was his only loss in the UFC, and goes into the bout with an exceptional record of 16-1-0 in MMA and 6-1 in his seven UFC bouts. Also, note that the purses and payout figures are usually available weeks after the event so the numbers mentioned above are estimates and subject to changes when you consider Uncle Dana’s $50k win bonus and other benefits.

Now, if you’re curious about the start times of this week’s bonanza, read along we have the complete timing details of the Fight Night.

UFC Vegas 97: Burns vs Brady timings

This week’s Fight Night card is certain to enthrall the fandom, acting as a teaser to the much anticipated UFC Noche on September 14. As stated above the main event ringer is expected to be a grappling chess match with both Burns and Brady being astute bjj black belts. Now, the bout is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM ET in the States with the prelims expected to commence at 4.00 PM ET.

Having reached the age of 38 in July, Gilbert Burns understands that this might as well be his last dash towards the title and is expected to pour his heart out in the cage. Fans in Australia can catch the action line on TV with the prelims and the main event scheduled at 6.00 AM and 9.00 AM on September 8.

There’s a two-hour window for fans in New Zealand as the prelims are slated for 8.00 AM and the main event for 11.00 AM on September 8.

Whereas fans in the United Kingdom will need to set the alarm clocks to 12.00 AM on September 8 to catch the main event banger.