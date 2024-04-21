UFC Veteran Believes Ring Rust Might Affect ‘Stinking Rich’ Conor McGregor Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

2024 is turning out to be a rollercoaster ride for MMA fans around the world. In the aftermath of the spectacular UFC 300 card, CEO Dana White dropped a massive bomb, confirming the return of the “Mystic Mac” in June. The sport’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor will return to the octagon once again ending his 3-year layoff. He will take on the powerhouse #7 ranked UFC lightweight, Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

However, can McGregor find Chandler’s chin and lay him out? Well, not everybody believes in the double champ, especially after his previous loss against Dustin Poirier. Former UFC middleweight champ, Michael Bisping is one among the many.

In the build-up to the fight slated for June 29th, the former UFC middleweight champion shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel. Bisping did not beat around the bush but came straight for the matter. He pointed out how “ring rust” can be detrimental to McGregor’s victory in Vegas, saying,

“He(Conor McGregor) has got a very good chance in rounds 1 and 2 after that it’s got to go downhill I think, I believe. Three years away from the sport is a long time, three years from the sport when you’re stinking rich is an even longer time you know what I’m saying? The amount of distractions he has, the lack of motivation that he would have so.”

Then again, Bisping, the gentleman that he is, wished the Irish fighter the very best. Yet, that did not keep him away from calling a spade a spade. After all, McGregor’s last fight was three years ago, and in the meantime, he even etched his name in Hollywood history.

Moreover, “Mystic Mac’s” unreliable gas tank is also a key concern, with the fighter showing considerable wear during the later stage of his previous fights. With all that being said, Bisping in the same video stated how Chandler’s “fight IQ” can be problematic for the NCAA Division 1 wrestler.

Michael Bisping shares how Chandler might shoot himself in the foot with his early rally

In a short span of time, “Iron” Michael Chandler has captivated the MMA community. While his explosiveness and knockout win against Tony Ferguson is still talked about in the community, his energy expenditure is something that has the fandom worried. Chandler’s pedal-to-the-metal attitude and balls-to-the-wall approach have the Bellator champion gasping for air in the later rounds and this was pretty much evident in his fight against Dustin Poirier.

Reflecting on this aspect, Bisping added,

“The problem with Michael Chandler is that he doesn’t always fight with the highest fight IQ… If Chandler was smart, the approach would be to try and clinch and get a takedown early, right?”

The veteran laid a simple and sensible game plan for Chandler to best McGregor – take him down, wear him out, and look for the knockout blow in the later rounds. But will do that or will “The Notorious’s” left hand find its mark early on? Only time will tell.