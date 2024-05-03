Conor McGregor Greenlights Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley After Hilarious Sphere Video, Ensures Spot on His Fight Card

Conor McGregor is a hard man to please. So, when does praise someone, the world takes notice. And this time, Mystic Mac’s nod of approval has come for Merab Dvalishvili, the front-runner to take on Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight title.

See, O’Malley wanted a piece of Ilia Topuria to become a two-division champion. But Dvalishvili’s most recent initiative to get himself the title fight has the Irishman impressed. Over the past few months, Dvalishvili has made himself beloved amongst UFC fans owing to his promotion skills. On the mic, off the mic, it doesn’t matter, the Georgian is getting it done.

Some time ago, ‘The Machine’ started posting funny skits aimed at various people in MMA with his last two videos aimed at none other than Sean O’Malley. What were these videos, you ask? Well…

First, he posted a video of a Sean O’Malley look-a-like and himself facing off in front of The Sphere separated by ‘The Schmo’. All three men then break out into a dance. Hilarious! Words don’t do it justice, you have to see it to believe it. And seeing it is exactly what Conor McGregor did. And then he stamped it with his seal of approval.



Dvalishvili posted another skit just yesterday. In the video, he is seen talking in Spanish to a few men digging a grave for ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley himself. He also stated his desire for the fight to take place at the Sphere in September this year.

Dana White and his team have already been planning their debut at the venue for later this year. Several fighters including Conor McGregor have expressed their interest in partaking in that card. However, for Dvalishvili and O’Malley, it appears that the UFC is likely to book their fight sooner than expected.

Dvalishvili vs O’Malley; A Bantamweight Showdown for the Ages

O’Malley recently secured an impressive win at his first title defense against Marlon Vera. Following the win, he called out the likes of Ryan Garcia and Ilia Topuria. In the post-fight interview and even a few days after the fight, he maintained that he was not interested in fighting Dvalishvili.

However, negative reactions from fans and other fighters alike seem to have Suga’s hands. Even Topuria had tweeted asking O’Malley to hive Dvalishvili his dues first. Now, when does the fight take place exactly?



Given that both fighters are healthy and do not have any serious injuries, the UFC will be looking to book that fight ASAP. The promotion currently has its PPVs figured out till the end of June. Therefore, O’Malley vs Dvalishvili could take place in July or August this year. It is highly unlikely that the promotion will wait till September to put it together.