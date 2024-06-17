UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Suggests ‘Spanking’ Jorge Masvidal on Father’s Day to Teach Some Discipline

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and other UFC fighters have taken to social media to share photos with their children on the occasion of Father’s Day. Chael Sonnen, however, has just tweeted a sweet message to Jorge Masvidal. No pictures included.

Former BMF title holder, Jorge Masvidal is not someone who gets along with a lot of people. Unfortunately for him, one of those people is former UFC superstar Chael Sonnen. Now ‘The Bad Guy’ is known for his taunts and promo skills. As they say in the UFC, Chael’s mouth has gotten into places he had no business being in.

And now the 47-year-old is getting back to his long-standing beef with the former BMF champion. In a hilarious tweet, Sonnen claimed that he loved kids but they needed some discipline and that, Masvidal needed some spanking.

“Happy Fathers Day. As much as I love kids, sometimes they need more discipline….which is why I can’t wait to spank Jorge Masvidal.”

Happy Fathers Day. As much as I love kids, sometimes they need more discipline….which is why I can’t wait to spank Jorge Masvidal. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 16, 2024



For the uninitiated, the beef between the two men started after Masvidal’s accusations against Sonnen. ‘Gamebred’ had taken shots at Sonnen, calling him a cheat and also threatening to break his orbital bone.

Needless to say, this did not sit well with Sonnen who fired back at Masvidal for being a ‘mediocre fighter’ and being dominated by the likes of Colby Covington.

So the question remains, are the two going to fight, or is it just another pointless Twitter war that’s going to birth its own sub-genre of tweets?

Chael Sonnen to take on Jorge Masvidal after Anderson Silva fight?

After stepping away from the sport in 2023, Jorge Masvidal decided to unretire at the start of this year. He is scheduled to take on Nate Diaz later this year in a boxing match.

Chael Sonnen also returned to competition last weekend taking on Anderson Silva in a boxing match. After the fight ended in a draw, Sonnen was asked what he plans on doing next. He made it very clear that it was Masvidal’s head he was coming for.

Chael Sonnen rips into “stupid” Jorge Masvidal after his draw against Anderson Silva: “I am boxing Jorge Masvidal. I got called out for that fight and I have agreed to that fight.” pic.twitter.com/wBAZYGD5SB — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 16, 2024



If ‘Gamebred’ were to secure a win against Nate Diaz later this year, a fight between the two could very much become a reality as both men seem interested in getting the deal done. Besides, who doesn’t like the millions of dollars boxers make?