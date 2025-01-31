UFC Veteran Daniel Cormier Sees John Cena Winning Royal Rumble, Later Surpassing Ric Flair’s Championship Record

Could we be on the verge of witnessing WWE history? According to UFC legend and WWE fan Daniel Cormier, John Cena is about to do the unthinkable—win the Royal Rumble, main event another Wrestlemania, and win his 17th world title to surpass the great Ric Flair’s record.

Cena is on his last tour of the WWE, so to speak. Earlier last year, he had announced his final return to the WWE and revealed that he would be taking fans on a joy ride one last time. This means, unlike the last few years when he has been almost completely absent from the squared circle, the leader of the ‘Cenation’ will be showing up for RAW, Smackdown, and PPVs like Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble, and of course, Wrestlemania.

This means, he only has a few PLEs to find jump the line for a world title shot. Either he wins the elimination chamber, which will require him to jump through more than a few hoops, crash into other storylines, etc. Or he wins the Royal Rumble and challenges either Cody Rhodes or Gunter for one of their titles.

At this point, Cena and Ric Flair are tied for the most recognized World Championships in WWE history, each holding 16 reigns. It’s a sacred number that the company won’t let just about anybody break. Flair’s own daughter Charlotte is sitting on 14 herself, while Cena’s long-time nemesis-turned-friend, Randy Orton also holds 14. But if Cormier’s vision plays out, Cena breaks the tie and goes on a final legendary run.

“I think John Cena’s going over, I think that’s how you start the final year. John Cena is one World Championship short of tying Ric Flair for the most of all time… I think he wins it, if he wins one more title he passes Ric Flair.”

That’s a massive statement, and if you’re a Cena fan, it’s exactly what you want to hear. Cormier didn’t stop at just predicting Cena’s Rumble win, he went a step further and mapped out the next big move- challenge the Ring General, Gunther for his world title.

“I believe John Cena goes over this weekend, I believe John Cena beats Gunther for the world championship at WrestleMania in April,”

It all starts this weekend at the Royal Rumble. It will take a miracle for Cena to win the event, especially with another ‘frenemy’ like CM Punk on a legendary run of his own. It will take a miracle but that’s exactly what Super-Cena is known for!

“I’m not just going to Royal Rumble, I’m going to win the Royal Rumble” – John Cena JOHN CENA HAS DECLARED HIMSELF FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE. CENA IS COMING FOR THE 17TH TITLE #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/cwTNYhRtkR — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) January 7, 2025

While Good Guy DC believes in Cena with all his heart, the Bad Guy Chael Sonnen hopes that horrible monster of a man-child, Dominic Mysterio is the last man standing at the Royal Rumble on 2 February.

Can Dirty Dom do it?

Can he cheat on Rhea Ripley? Yes, he can. Can he betray Hall of Famers like Edge and his father Rey Mysterio? Also yes. But can he win the Royal Rumble? With Liv Morgan on his side and that nasty mullet on his back, he probably could.

At least that’s what UFC veteran Sonnen thinks. Uncle Chael believes Dirty Dom has gone through a lot in his life.

“Daniel, you wanna know who I hope wins it? It isn’t gonna happen. But if I had the magic power—Rey Mysterio’s, that poor boy of his, that estranged son. The way they’ve treated him, and the life that kid has been through, I hope that he gets a good draw and I hope he wins the Royal Rumble.”

Sonnen is wrong. Dom is a truly horrible human being and should be treated as such.

Dom getting a riptide on the Fortnite part of the mat has me in tears LMFAO pic.twitter.com/s53o9rWtvJ — Ellie Art (@EllieKrote) January 7, 2025



If everybody prays together and hopes for Dom to eat a bunch of finishers inside the ring and then get thrown out over the top rope at the Royal Rumble, we all may be able to manifest that as well.