UFC Veteran Predicts Early Khabib Nurmagomedov Like Retirement for Islam Makhachev if UFC Makes This Mistake

Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2 is set to take place sometime this year. While the official date for the same is not announced, Dana White has confirmed on multiple occasions that it will be the next fight for both men. The rematch is the one fans have been clamouring for. However, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen believes it will force Islam Makhachev to retire sooner than he has to just like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen first stated that the UFC could have stopped Khabib Nurmagomedov from retiring early had they given him a different opponent. As per the the UFC veteran Makhachev wants to fight at 170 pounds like Nurmagomedov. Sonnen shared his thoughts on why the UFC’s matchmaking is going to force Islam Makhachev to retire earlier. He said,

“Islam has already done a rematch. And now he is openly saying I don’t want to do rematches. And they’re going to find a way, they’re going to roll Charles out they will wrap him in bubble tape so he can’t put a paper cut above his eye…. They’re going to do that match. And they’re going to find out a lot sooner than they would have to find out that Islam is done… I know if the keeps the schedule he contractually has the right to have, which is three fights. If he keeps that in 2024, you’re not going to see him in 2025. That I do know.”

Makhachev recently secured a win over Volkanovski for the second time in their rematch. He will now face Charles Oliveira, an opponent he dominated and finished inside two rounds in another rematch. According to Sonnen the UFC’s inability to challenge Makhachev significantly will cause him to lose interest and walk away from the sport.

Now it is upto the UFC to allow Islam Makhachev a shot at the 170-pound title if he defends his belt against Charles Oliveira. The current lightweight champion will be able to create his own legacy if he is able to make the transition successfully.

Islam Makhachev to become a two-division world champion?

A second UFC belt is something that will allow Islam Makhachev to emerge from under his mentor’s shadow. However, the likes of Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan are patiently waiting for their shot at the title. Furthermore, Makhachev moving up to welterweight will depend greatly on who the champion is. If Edwards defends his title at UFC 300, Makhachev will be open to fighting Edwards.

However, if Belal Muhammad wins the title, it is highly unlikely that Makhachev will face Muhammad in order to become a two-division world champion. Even if Makhachev does not move up in weight, there are a number of interesting matchups for him at 155-pounds.