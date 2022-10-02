WATCH: When Jake Paul Was Booed in the Arena While Nick Diaz Received a Rousing Applause From Jon Anik and the Crowd

Nick Diaz is a treasured and cherished figure in the world of combat sports, unlike a specific influencer, turned boxer as seen at UFC 261!

An MMA pioneer, Nick Diaz made his martial arts debut, dating back to 2001. More than a couple of decades ago. Since his debut, he has gone on to amass a spectacular resume, which has seen him fight some of the greatest martial artists of the 2000s.

Nick Diaz’s fighting style and skill, have witnessed a multitude of fighters express their gratitude and love for the Stockton native. Diaz’s utilization of cardio, wherein he gladly receives punishment in order to tire his opponents out, has been a wonderful sight to see.

Nick’s boxing and Jiu-Jitsu have been the greatest weapons in his arsenal, such that the American was never afraid to walk his opponents down before they eventually caved in.

Diaz is the reason that numerous athletes have now recognized that in order to be successful at the highest level, you need to be complete. Any flaw, in any part of the sport, is a liability when competing against elite-level contestants.

Nick Diaz receives love from the UFC crowd. At UFC 261, mere moments after the newly turned boxer, Jake Paul receives a disheartening and distasteful welcome from the residents of Jacksonville, Florida.

Needless to say, the MMA community has a certain disdain and loath towards Paul. The thought of catching sight of Jake Paul in MMA has left fight fans with abhorrence. This is due to his significant lack of respect for martial artists.

Since his boxing debut, Paul has competed against everyone but boxers. For someone who claims to be a boxer, the ‘Problem Child’ has only boxed martial artists. And that too, martial artists who have little to no expertise in the boxing facet.

As such, his disrespect towards martial arts and the fighters who have represented the sport for a number of years have not gone down well with the public. As seen when he made his only appearance at a pay-per-view in Florida in 2021.

It’s easy to claim to be one of the next boxing prodigies or prospects on the rise. However, if you haven’t competed and triumphed against actual boxers, it’s extremely difficult to capture the love of the masses.

