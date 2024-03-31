Daniel Cormier and Fans Shower Praise on Dana White and Co. for Dropping ‘Masterpiece’ UFC 300 Trailer

Daniel Cormier is awed by the new promo of UFC 300. In just a few weeks, the biggest MMA promotion is set to deliver what could be one of the biggest cards in its history, marking a milestone PPV event for the company. Following the success of their 100th and 200th events with big-name fighters, Dana White and co. have put out another stacked card for UFC 300, ft. Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, and an endless list of superstars. Ahead of this historic event, the company has released a new trailer, receiving praise from UFC Legend and fans for Dana White and the company.

Fans who have been following the sport for a long time often have many fantasy matchups they dream about. Interestingly, the UFC created fantasy matchups in their new UFC 300 promo, from Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson to Sean Strickland vs Nick Diaz. Additionally, to celebrate their big superstars, they also featured them in a tribute before the milestone event, recognizing their contributions as building blocks to the company.

Reacting to the newly launched trailer, Daniel Cormier stated, “This promo is sick”. And praised UFC for putting out this card to make UFC 300 historic.

However, it was not only DC who was impressed by the video, a number of fans too, had only good things to say to the UFC Head Honcho. Talking about the same, one fan called the trailer masterpiece.

Meanwhile, one fan playfully quipped that the UFC decided to bring their A-game finally.

A fan expressed getting chills after watching the promo, calling it the greatest sports moment ever.

Talking about the promo, one fan praised Jon Anik for his voice, noting its impact on the overall promo and the sports.

One fan showered Dana White with praise.

Indeed, the video has been excellently packed with the voiceovers of Jon Anik, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and others. It certainly has the chill factor, which has made fans fall into a frenzy ahead of UFC 300. Even though the promo has done well, the same could not be said for the poster of UFC 300, which drew a lot of criticisms.

Unlike the promo, UFC 300 Poster didn’t hit with fans

While this new promo has been a hit and earned praise, the earlier poster drop was a major letdown for fans. The UFC 300 poster didn’t impress fans like the ones for UFC 100 and 200 did. While those had exciting graphics and photos of all the fighters, the UFC 300 poster seemed plain in comparison. Fans were disappointed by it.

However, with this promo, it seems Dana White has managed to get fans pumped once again just two weeks ahead of the historic event of the company. This event will feature three title bouts and one after the other banger fights.