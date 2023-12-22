UFC Veteran Tells Andrew Tate to ‘Breach Law’ After His Mother Suffers Heart Attack in London

Andrew Tate and his elder brother Tristan Tate have been fighting a legal battle for a year now. The Tate brothers were accused of human trafficking. As a result of which they have not been able to step out of Romania for a year now. Unfortunately, for them, this comes at a time where a severe tragedy has affected their family. Reacting to the same, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has came up with an advice for Andrew Tate.

The elder Tate brother took to Twitter to share an update regarding his mother. He shared that his mother has suffered cardiac arrest. In the tweet he said,

“My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital. I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London.”

After spending the better part of a year in jail, the Tate brothers were finally freed earlier this year. However, they were confined to house arrest. A few weeks back, they were freed from house arrest and allowed to travel. But they are not allowed to leave the country. This means that if a judge does not permit them, they will not be able to leave Romania to go visit their mother in the United Kingdom. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the matter. He urged Tate to visit his mother irrespective of the consequences. In a reply to Andrew Tate’s tweet he said,

“Go. Consequences will be nothing compared to regret. Go.”

Andrew and Tristan Tate’s parents separated when they were fairly young. For most of their life, the Tate brothers were brought up by their mother. Therefore, it is no surprise that both the Tate brothers want to leave the country in order to be with their mother. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at 2023 for Andew Tate.

Andrew Tate breaks into Google’s top three for 2023

For most of 2023, Tate and his brother were locked up in a jail cell. However, this gave them more attention. It made the brothers more popular than ever before. After being released from the cell, Tate was back to posting regularly on social media platforms such as Rumble and X.

Every year, search engine giant Google releases a list of the top most searched for people. In 2023, Andrew Tate came in at number three just behind Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and actor Jeremy Renner. Andrew Tate fans will be hoping that ‘Top G’ and his brother are freed from house arrest and found innocent of all the charges that they are being faced with.